Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’890 0.3%  SPI 17’706 0.3%  Dow 47’556 0.6%  DAX 23’711 0.5%  Euro 0.9333 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’686 0.3%  Gold 4’193 -0.9%  Bitcoin 73’785 6.2%  Dollar 0.8042 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
Swissquote-Aktie knickt ein: Postfinance verkauft Paket von 3,5 Prozent
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
Holcim-Aktie: Tochter Lafarge räumt Regelverstösse in Syrien ein
Lufthansa-Aktie: Eurowings baut Angebot am Flughafen BER aus
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Fractyl Health Aktie 131624255 / US35168W1036

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.12.2025 18:21:23

Fractyl's Revita Procedure Shows 6-Month Post-GLP-1 Weight Stability In REVEAL-1 Study

Fractyl Health
1.48 USD -5.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Fractyl Health (GUTS) reported new six-month data from its open-label REVEAL-1 cohort, showing that people with obesity who stopped GLP-1 drugs maintained both weight and glycemic control after a single Revita procedure.

The company said the results highlight Revita's potential as a first-in-class option for patients who need an alternative to long-term GLP-1 therapy.

Participants had previously lost an average of 24% of body weight on GLP-1 medication. Six months after discontinuation, those treated with Revita showed only a 1.5% average weight change and nearly flat HbA1c levels, contrasting sharply with published data showing meaningful weight regain and glycemic deterioration after GLP-1 withdrawal alone.

The metabolic profile remained steady across one, three, and six months, with no serious procedure-related adverse events and only mild, transient side effects reported. Procedure performance was also consistent, mirroring global real-world use.

Clinicians involved in the study said the durability is striking given that most patients typically regain weight within weeks of stopping GLP-1 therapy. Fractyl added that the findings support Revita's FDA Breakthrough Device designation and strengthen confidence ahead of multiple 2026 clinical milestones, including randomized data from the ongoing REMAIN-1 program and a potential PMA filing later in the year.

REVEAL-1 includes 22 treated participants, with six-month efficacy data available for 17, most of whom are women around age 50 with prior long-term GLP-1 exposure.

GUTS currently trades at $1.485 or 4.8034% lower on the NasdaqGM.