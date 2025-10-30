Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.10.2025 12:44:06

Fox Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fox Corporation (FOXA) reported a profit for first quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $599 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $827 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $686 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $3.738 billion from $3.564 billion last year.

Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $599 Mln. vs. $827 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $3.738 Bln vs. $3.564 Bln last year.