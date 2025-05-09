Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’090 0.2%  SPI 16’538 0.3%  Dow 41’368 0.6%  DAX 23’486 0.6%  Euro 0.9346 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’306 0.3%  Gold 3’322 0.5%  Bitcoin 86’063 0.3%  Dollar 0.8310 -0.1%  Öl 63.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Palantir überholt Salesforce: Aktie springt nach Deal in die Höhe
Aktien von TSMC-, Intel, NVIDIA fester: USA wollen Hälfte aller High-Tech-Chips im eigenen Land herstellen
SoundHound-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: SoundHound mit kräftigem Umsatzsprung
SDAX-Papier JOST Werke-Aktie: So hoch ist die Dividende von JOST Werke
SDAX-Wert Alzchem Group-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich Alzchem Group-Aktionäre freuen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.05.2025 10:07:45

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Thruvision Group plc

Investec PLCShs
5.65 EUR 0.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:        Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Thruvision Group plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Investec is Joint financial adviser to Thruvision Group plc
(d)        Date dealing undertaken:08th May 2025
(e)        In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received


Ordinary shares

Sales		66,765

1.69

1.69

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
N/AN/AN/AN/A

3.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None


Date of disclosure:09th May 2025
Contact name:Abhishek Gawde
Telephone number:+91 9923757332

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Investec PLCShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Investec PLCShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP

Seit Anfang 2023 präsentieren der Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsenexperte David Kunz jeweils drei sorgfältig ausgewählte Aktien im BX Morningcall.
Eine Begrifflichkeit, die im Zusammenhang mit der Titelauswahl immer wieder fällt, ist die «David-Schere».

Was verbirgt sich hinter der #David-Schere? In diesem Video erklärt François Bloch, warum diese Methode zur #Aktienbewertung eine echte Geheimwaffe ist – und was sie so treffsicher macht.
Gemeinsam mit David Kunz nehmen wir den Technologiegiganten #SAP unter die Lupe und zeigen anhand von fünf Kennzahlen, warum diese Aktie derzeit besonders spannend ist.:

✅ Umsatz
✅ EBIT
✅ EBIT Marge
✅ Dividende
✅ Gewinn pro Aktie

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP

Inside Trading & Investment

09:31 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
09:30 Logo WHS Wie mit Optionen ein zusätzliches Einkommen aufgebaut werden kann – auch neben Beruf & Familie - Livestream der Invest Stuttgart heute um 10:00 Uhr
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Volatile Handelswoche
08.05.25 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Huber + Suhner AG, Landis+Gyr Group AG, SGS SA, Sonova Holding AG
08.05.25 SMI fällt wieder unter 200-Tage-Linie
08.05.25 Logitech wegen US-Zöllen unter Druck
07.05.25 Die David-Schere erklärt: 5 Kennzahlen für starke Aktien – am Beispiel von SAP
06.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, SGS, VAT Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’709.07 18.60 BNRSDU
Short 12’941.92 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’412.22 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’090.47 09.05.2025 10:03:33
Long 11’725.98 19.68 BX7SBU
Long 11’430.07 13.19 BXGS2U
Long 10’983.05 8.88 B38SLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin kratzt wieder an 100'000-Dollar-Marke - Was sich am Kryptomarkt sonst noch tut
HENSOLDT-Aktie zieht an: Analysten senken den Daumen - schrauben aber Kursziele hoch
DocMorris-Aktie tiefrot: DocMorris gibt Einzelheiten zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
BYD überholt Tesla: Rekord-Absatz in Deutschland im April
NVIDIA-Aktie fester: Biden-Regel zu KI-Exporten kurz vor Inkrafttreten überraschend gekippt
Siemens Energy-Aktie gibt Gas: Siemens Energy mit Umsatzsprung - Nur geringe Belastungen durch US-Zölle erwartet
Rheinmetall-Aktie mit neuer Bestmarke: Kräftiges Wachstum im ersten Quartal
Swisscom-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Kräftiger Umsatzsprung dank Mega-Übernahme
Adecco-Aktie mit Auftrieb: Adecco gewinnt Marktanteile, aber büsst Umsatz ein
Apple-Event voraus: Welche Ankündigungen für iPhone & Co. Nutzer von der WWDC 2025 erwarten dürfen

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 18: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}