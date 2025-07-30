|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
31.07.2025 01:00:30
Ford Motor Co Q2 Earnings Summary
Ford Motor
8.97 CHF -1.36%
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):
Earnings: -$36 million in Q2 vs. $1.83 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.499 billion or $0.37 per share for the period.
Revenue: $50.184 billion in Q2 vs. $47.808 billion in the same period last year.