Ford Motor Co Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):

Earnings: -$36 million in Q2 vs. $1.83 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q2 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.499 billion or $0.37 per share for the period.

Revenue: $50.184 billion in Q2 vs. $47.808 billion in the same period last year.