Ford Issues Recall Of Nearly 700,000 SUVs Over Fuel Leak Fire Hazard

Ford Motor
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. is recalling 694,271 SUVs in the United States after a year-long investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration uncovered a potential fuel leak that could pose a fire risk. The recall, announced Wednesday, affects vehicles equipped with 1.5-liter engines.

The issue was first reviewed by an internal Ford committee in March 2024, which suggested a software update and installation of a fuel-drain system. However, NHTSA determined those measures did not fully resolve the root cause, triggering a formal recall.

According to the agency, affected vehicles could experience fuel leaks that increase fire risk. Drivers may notice early warning signs such as fuel odors, visible leaks, or the smell of gasoline inside the cabin. So far, Ford reports no injuries or fires tied to the defect.

The recall covers specific recent models of Ford and Lincoln crossovers. Notification letters will be mailed to owners starting July 14, with follow-up instructions once a permanent fix is ready. Repairs will be provided free of charge at authorized dealerships.

This recall adds to Ford's growing safety campaign list bringing its total to 89 recalls in 2025 alone, impacting more than 5 million vehicles. That figure marks more recalls in the first half of this year than any automaker has issued in an entire year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.

