26.06.2025 22:50:02
Eurobattery Minerals publishes Annual Report 2024
|
Stockholm, 26 June 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its Annual Report for 2024.
The auditor’s report, which is attached to the annual report for 2024, deviates from what is common as a remark is stated by the auditor relating to a significant uncertainty regarding the going concern, as presented below.
Material uncertainty regarding the going concern assumption
Without qualifying my opinion above, I draw your attention to the statement in the Directors' Report that in order for the company to continue to exploit its projects and develop its medium-and-term strategy, additional capital will be required in the short term. If capital raising fails, the projects may need to be divested before they are fully developed. The Board and management are negotiating with various external parties and potential off-takers to secure the Company's financial capacity to develop the Company's projects and to become a European mining and mineral commodity supplier. It is the Board's judgement that there are opportunities for continued financing and thus opportunities for continued operations.
The above indicates that there is a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern
Eurobattery Minerals comment to the Auditor´s Report
“During 2024, Eurobattery Minerals took many important steps forward. With full ownership of the Hautalampi project in Finland, a submitted environmental permit, and a long-term offtake agreement with Boliden, we’ve taken concrete steps toward becoming a European producer of critical raw materials. Our collaboration with local partners also ensures we are building a future-proof, sustainable mining operation aligned with Europe´s green transition,” says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB
Strategic and operational highlights 2024
For the Finnish Hautalampi Battery Mineral Project:
For the Spanish Corcel Project:
Detailed financial information
The 2024 Annual Report of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website and can be viewed in the attachment of the release (see below).
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials, and by doing so, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB
Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com
Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se
