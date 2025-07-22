EQS-News: swissnet Group Wins New International WLAN Infrastructure Project with Leading Food Retailer – Europe-wide Rollout Planned

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group Wins New International WLAN Infrastructure Project with Leading Food Retailer – Europe-wide Rollout Planned



22.07.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Berg, Switzerland – 22 July 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, has won a large-scale WLAN project for one of the largest European food discounters. In the initial phase, the project includes technical planning and implementation at approximately 500 store locations. In the long term, the expansion is planned to reach up to 5,000 stores across Europe in the coming years. The initial project volume is around EUR 1.5 million.

The goal is to establish a high-availability, customer-oriented guest Wi-Fi network that allows users to browse securely, in compliance with data protection regulations, and with precise location targeting. To achieve this, the swissnet Group is implementing VPN routing with DNS filtering, where all guest data traffic is routed through swissnet’s central data center. Users will receive an IP address from swissnet’s address space, enhanced with geolocation optimization to ensure content is delivered appropriately for each country.

The network is also being prepared for optimized integration with the client’s proprietary mobile app, enabling reliable use of app-based services directly in-store – a key component of the client’s digital strategy for brick-and-mortar retail.

In parallel, the swissnet Group is working on a second major project with a German food discounter, which is piloting a new WLAN concept for its approximately 1,200 stores in Germany. “These types of projects clearly demonstrate that reliable WLAN infrastructures are now a fundamental part of location-based marketing (LBM) in brick-and-mortar retail – not just for customer convenience, but as a foundation for data-driven services and in-store app usage,” said Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of swissnet Group. “Our Europe-wide expertise in complex network rollouts makes us the ideal technology partner for such initiatives.”

By implementing these projects, swissnet Group strengthens its position as a leading provider of managed WLAN and network services, as well as LBM, in the European retail sector. Additional projects in other markets and the expansion into further regions are already in preparation.

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.