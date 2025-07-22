Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’889 -0.4%  SPI 16’619 -0.5%  Dow 44’323 0.0%  DAX 24’208 -0.4%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’325 -0.3%  Gold 3’385 -0.3%  Bitcoin 94’355 0.6%  Dollar 0.7983 0.0%  Öl 68.9 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Clara Technologies131810301Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Ausblick: Tesla zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
2-Billionen-Markt? Ripple träumt vom Stablecoin-Siegeszug
Lindt-Aktie: Lindt & Sprüngli hebt nach starkem Halbjahr Wachstumsziel an
Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi stärkt Impfstoff-Portfolio mit Übernahme von Vicebio
Nach Bitcoin-Kauf: Trump Media stockt Krypto-Reserven auf, während die Aktie volatil bleibt
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.07.2025 09:00:04

EQS-News: swissnet Group Wins New International WLAN Infrastructure Project with Leading Food Retailer – Europe-wide Rollout Planned

Beaconsmind
6.10 EUR 2.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
swissnet Group Wins New International WLAN Infrastructure Project with Leading Food Retailer – Europe-wide Rollout Planned

22.07.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group Wins New International WLAN Infrastructure Project with Leading Food Retailer – Europe-wide Rollout Planned

Berg, Switzerland – 22 July 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, has won a large-scale WLAN project for one of the largest European food discounters. In the initial phase, the project includes technical planning and implementation at approximately 500 store locations. In the long term, the expansion is planned to reach up to 5,000 stores across Europe in the coming years. The initial project volume is around EUR 1.5 million.

The goal is to establish a high-availability, customer-oriented guest Wi-Fi network that allows users to browse securely, in compliance with data protection regulations, and with precise location targeting. To achieve this, the swissnet Group is implementing VPN routing with DNS filtering, where all guest data traffic is routed through swissnet’s central data center. Users will receive an IP address from swissnet’s address space, enhanced with geolocation optimization to ensure content is delivered appropriately for each country.

The network is also being prepared for optimized integration with the client’s proprietary mobile app, enabling reliable use of app-based services directly in-store – a key component of the client’s digital strategy for brick-and-mortar retail.

In parallel, the swissnet Group is working on a second major project with a German food discounter, which is piloting a new WLAN concept for its approximately 1,200 stores in Germany. “These types of projects clearly demonstrate that reliable WLAN infrastructures are now a fundamental part of location-based marketing (LBM) in brick-and-mortar retail – not just for customer convenience, but as a foundation for data-driven services and in-store app usage,” said Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of swissnet Group. “Our Europe-wide expertise in complex network rollouts makes us the ideal technology partner for such initiatives.”

By implementing these projects, swissnet Group strengthens its position as a leading provider of managed WLAN and network services, as well as LBM, in the European retail sector. Additional projects in other markets and the expansion into further regions are already in preparation.

 

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.

 

Contact Company
Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


22.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2172610

 
End of News EQS News Service

2172610  22.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Beaconsmind AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten