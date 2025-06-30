EQS-News: swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2024 financial statements and management report

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2024 financial statements and management report



30.06.2025 / 16:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2024 financial statements and management report

Berg, Switzerland – 30 June 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions today announced the publication of its audited financial statements and management report for the full year 2024. swissnet Group has prepared consolidated IFRS financial statements and reports its key financial figures in Swiss francs. The full year 2024 financials do not include the newly acquired companies swissnet AG via reverse merger, swissnet ICT and Lokalee that were announced in November 2024 and closed and consolidated from January 2025 onwards.

The audited FY2024 swissnet AG and swissnet ICT financial reports pre acquisition are also published for full transparency and an audited proforma bridge for the Swissnet Group financials is provided to reflect the current group status.

The audited group FY 2024 financial statements, management report and the audited FY2024 swissnet AG and swissnet ICT financial reports pre acquisition are available for download in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for full transparency. https://swissnet.ch/en/investor-relations/

KEY FINANCIALS SUMMARY (all audited figures)

SWISSNET AG (audited consolidated IFRS):

In TSD. CHF FY 2024 FY 2023 %change Revenue 13,066 6,172 112% thereof: Hardware 6,054 1,638 270% thereof: SaaS 7,012 4,534 55% Gross margin % 66% 80% (17%) Adj. EBITDA * 2,504 (389) n.a. Net Income 1,261 (2,864) n.a. Cash 4,396 755 483% Equity 10,836 7,123 52%

Audited proforma bridge swissnet Group:

In TSD. CHF Swissnet AG (consolidated IFRS) Pre-merger FY24 Swissnet AG** Pro-forma Swissnet Group FY24*** Revenue 13,066 7,941 21,007 Gross Margin % 66.1% 54.0% 61.6% Adj. EBITDA* 2,504 1,895 4,399 Net Income 1,261 1,287 2,548 Equity 10,836 2,465 13,301

*Adj. EBITDA includes adjustments for non-recurring expenses

** Includes Swissnet ICT as part of acquired and merged Swissnet AG and Swissnet ICT

*** Represents the current Swissnet Group consolidated and proforma recent acquisition and merger with Swissnet AG

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.