30.06.2025 16:57:23

EQS-News: swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2024 financial statements and management report

Beaconsmind
6.85 EUR -2.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2024 financial statements and management report

30.06.2025 / 16:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

swissnet Group publishes audited FY 2024 financial statements and management report

Berg, Switzerland – 30 June 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions today announced the publication of its audited financial statements and management report for the full year 2024. swissnet Group has prepared consolidated IFRS financial statements and reports its key financial figures in Swiss francs. The full year 2024 financials do not include the newly acquired companies swissnet AG via reverse merger, swissnet ICT and Lokalee that were announced in November 2024 and closed and consolidated from January 2025 onwards.

The audited FY2024 swissnet AG and swissnet ICT financial reports pre acquisition are also published for full transparency and an audited proforma bridge for the Swissnet Group financials is provided to reflect the current group status.

The audited group FY 2024 financial statements, management report and the audited FY2024 swissnet AG and swissnet ICT financial reports pre acquisition are available for download in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for full transparency. https://swissnet.ch/en/investor-relations/

KEY FINANCIALS SUMMARY (all audited figures)

SWISSNET AG (audited consolidated IFRS):

In TSD. CHF FY 2024 FY 2023 %change
Revenue                             13,066                               6,172 112%
      thereof: Hardware                               6,054                               1,638 270%
     thereof: SaaS                               7,012                               4,534 55%
Gross margin % 66% 80% (17%)
Adj. EBITDA *                               2,504                                 (389) n.a.
Net Income                               1,261                              (2,864) n.a.
Cash                               4,396                                   755 483%
Equity                             10,836                               7,123 52%

 

Audited proforma bridge swissnet Group:

In TSD. CHF Swissnet AG (consolidated IFRS) Pre-merger FY24 Swissnet AG** Pro-forma Swissnet Group FY24***
Revenue                             13,066                                  7,941                                    21,007
Gross Margin % 66.1% 54.0% 61.6%
Adj. EBITDA*                               2,504                                  1,895                                      4,399
Net Income                               1,261                                  1,287                                      2,548
Equity                             10,836                                  2,465                                    13,301

 

*Adj. EBITDA includes adjustments for non-recurring expenses

** Includes Swissnet ICT as part of acquired and merged Swissnet AG and Swissnet ICT

*** Represents the current Swissnet Group consolidated and proforma recent acquisition and merger with Swissnet AG

 

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

 

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.

 

Contact Company
Swissnet Group, Berg (Switzerland)
Jonathan Sauppe, CEO, Chairman of the board
jonathansauppe@swissnet.ag
Phone: +41 78 307 45 06		 Contact for business and financial press
edicto GmbH, Frankfurt (Germany)
Axel Mühlhaus/Doron Kaufmann
swissnet@edicto.de
Phone: +49 69 905 505-53

 


30.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Swissnet AG
Andhauserstrasse 62
8572 Berg
Switzerland
Internet: http://www.swissnet.ag/
ISIN: CH0451123589
WKN: A2QN5W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2162576

 
End of News EQS News Service

2162576  30.06.2025 CET/CEST

