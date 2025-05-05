Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.05.2025 17:16:43

EQS-News: SGL Carbon: Closure of SGL Carbon production site in Lavradio

SGL Carbon
5.04 CHF -9.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: SGL Carbon SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SGL Carbon: Closure of SGL Carbon production site in Lavradio

05.05.2025 / 17:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Closure of SGL Carbon production site in Lavradio

Wiesbaden, May 5, 2025. As part of the restructuring of its loss-making Carbon Fibers business unit, SGL Carbon has decided to close its production site in Lavradio (Portugal). Lavradio is one of seven sites in the Carbon Fibers business unit and currently employs around 250 people to manufacture acrylic fibers and precursors for carbon fibers.

SGL Carbon had already announced the restructuring of its Carbon Fibers business in a press release on February 18, 2025. The goal of the restructuring is to reduce the loss-making business activities and focus on a profitable core. Individual solutions are being developed for all sites in the Carbon Fibers business unit, including the closure of unprofitable sites.

The closure of the Lavradio site is necessary because demand for fiber products has fallen significantly in recent years. In addition, there is considerable global overcapacity for acrylic and carbon fibers, combined with an enormous drop in prices. This has led to high losses in the Carbon Fibers business unit. Due to higher manufacturing costs in Europe compared to Asia (including energy costs), products from Lavradio are particularly affected by competition and the decline in prices for fiber products. An improvement of the market situation and a significant reduction in manufacturing costs for fiber products in Europe are not expected in the future.

The closure of the Lavradio site will be carried out in several phases and in close consultation with all stakeholders. Production will be closed in June 2025. Final activities to complete the closure of the site should be fully implemented by the end of 2026, if everything proceeds as scheduled. SGL Carbon will comply with existing contracts and obligations.

“The future prospects for European fiber production are poor. As one of the last acrylic fiber manufacturers in Europe, we have decided to close the Lavradio site. We informed our colleagues today about the closure steps. In the first step, the discontinuation of production, around 190 employees will be affected by redundancies”, explained Dr. Stephan Bühler, member of the SGL Carbon Management Board responsible for the Carbon Fibers business unit. CEO Andreas Klein added: “The decision to close the Lavradio site was not an easy one for us given the long history of the plant. However, Lavradio has been making high losses for years, which have weighed on SGL Carbon as a whole heavily. There is no improvement in sight. As the Management Board, we must act in the interest of the entire SGL Carbon Group to prevent further damage.”

SGL Carbon is working intensively on restructuring its Carbon Fibers business unit. Individual solutions are being developed for all sites and business activities, which will require time and comprehensive analysis. At this point in time, no further information on future measures can be provided.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon is a technology-based company and a world leader in the development and production of carbon-based solutions. Its high-quality materials and products made from specialty graphite, carbon fibers and composites serve many industries that are shaping the trends of the future: climate friendly mobility, aerospace, solar and wind energy, semiconductors, and LEDs as well as the production of fuel cell and other energy storage systems. In addition, SGL Carbon develops solutions for chemical and industrial applications.

Further information on SGL Carbon can be found at www.sglcarbon.com/press.
Important note:
To the extent that our press release contains forward-looking statements, the latter are based on information that is available at present and on our current forecasts and assumptions. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, entail known as well as unknown risks and uncertainties that may lead to actual developments and events differing substantially from the forward-looking assessments. Forward-looking statements must not be understood to be guarantees. Instead, future developments and events depend on a large number of factors; they comprise various risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may possibly turn out not to be appropriate. These include unforeseeable changes to fundamental political, economic, legal and societal conditions, particularly in the context of our main customers’ industries, the competitive situation, interest and exchange rate trends, technological developments as well as other risks and uncertainties. We perceive additional risks e.g. in pricing developments, unforeseeable events in the environment of companies acquired and Group member companies as well as in current cost savings programs from time to time. The SGL Carbon assumes no obligation and does not intend to adjust or otherwise update these forward-looking statements either.

SGL Carbon SE
Claudia Kellert – Head of Investor Relations,
Communications and Corporate Sustainability
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden

Phone +49 611 6029-106
Phone +49 611 6029-104
presse@sglcarbon.com
www.sglcarbon.com

 LinkedIn
 Facebook

 

05.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 6029 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 6029 - 101
E-mail: investor-relations@sglcarbon.com
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com
ISIN: DE0007235301, DE000A30VKB5, DE000A351SD3
WKN: 723530
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2130380

 
End of News EQS News Service

2130380  05.05.2025 CET/CEST

