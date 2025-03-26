Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’936 -0.6%  SPI 17’130 -0.6%  Dow 42’588 0.0%  DAX 22’930 -0.8%  Euro 0.9540 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’430 -0.8%  Gold 3’018 -0.1%  Bitcoin 77’698 0.6%  Dollar 0.8835 0.1%  Öl 73.5 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ausblick: CTS Eventim vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Aktiensplits als Chance: Welche Aktien Anleger auf dem Radar haben sollten
Ausblick: 1&1 präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: LPKF Laser Electronics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Krypto-ETFs vor dem Aus: 21Shares liquidiert Bitcoin- und Ether-Futures-Fonds
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.03.2025 10:30:05

EQS-News: Scout24 expands data and valuation offerings in Austria with the acquisition of IMMOunited

Scout24
76.30 CHF 18.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Scout24 expands data and valuation offerings in Austria with the acquisition of IMMOunited

26.03.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scout24 expands data and valuation offerings in Austria with the acquisition of IMMOunited

Vienna / Berlin, 26 March 2025 – Scout24 SE, operator of the Austrian ImmoScout24.at platform, acquires IMMOunited. IMMOunited specialises in providing land registry data and information on real estate transactions in Austria. Since its founding in Vienna in 2007, IMMOunited has promoted transparency in the Austrian real estate market with its comprehensive product offering. The company supports a wide range of customers, including property developers, real estate agents and banks, in making well-informed decisions about real estate.

Scout24 executes its strategy of making the real estate market more transparent and accessible for all stakeholders. The company is evolving from a listings portal to an interconnected ecosystem with a continuously expanding product suite.

‘With the acquisition of IMMOunited, we continue to execute our strategy to merge valuation offerings and classifieds and to digitise transactions also in Austria. We are proud to welcome IMMOunited customers and employees to the Scout24 family and to expand our business in Austria. By integrating IMMOunited into the ImmoScout24 product offering, we will create a 360-degree view of a property’s entire lifecycle – from planning through transactions to valuation. Our professional and private customers in Austria will benefit from more precise market analyses and more efficient valuation tools in an increasingly competitive market. We look forward to providing IMMOunited customers with an even more comprehensive offering for improved decision-making and success,’ says Markus Dejmek, Managing Director of ImmoScout24 Austria.

Roland Schmid, CEO and founder of IMMOunited, will continue to actively support the company during a transition phase and contribute his expertise. After closing of the transaction, operational management will be taken over by a strong team: Markus Dejmek, Managing Director of ImmoScout24 Austria, and Günther Schabus, Managing Director of Sprengnetter Austria, will lead the business together with the existing management team of IMMOunited. This team solution ensures continuity for customers and partners. The established IMMOunited brand will remain.

‘I founded IMMOunited in 2007 with the aim of creating more transparency in the Austrian real estate market. IMMOunited has continuously expanded its position as an innovative provider of real estate market data and analyses. I am pleased that my company is now becoming part of the Scout24 family, because the merger optimally combines expertise and resources. The resulting synergies enable our customers to operate with greater efficiency in the real estate market,’ says Roland Schmid, CEO of IMMOunited.

Both parties have decided not to disclose details of the transaction. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.

About Scout24 SE 
Scout24 SE is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for more than 25 years. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up a networked, data-rich ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria.  Scout24 is a European stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX, the Dax 50 ESG and the DAX 50 ESG+. Further information is available on LinkedIn.


Contact for Investor Relations
Filip Lindvall
Vice President Group Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel: +49 30 243011917
Email: ir@scout24.com

Contact for media
Viktoria Götte
Senior Manager Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 89 262024943
Email: mediarelations@scout24.com


26.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2106684

 
End of News EQS News Service

2106684  26.03.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Scout24

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?