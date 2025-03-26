EQS-News: Scout24 expands data and valuation offerings in Austria with the acquisition of IMMOunited

EQS-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Scout24 expands data and valuation offerings in Austria with the acquisition of IMMOunited



26.03.2025 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Scout24 expands data and valuation offerings in Austria with the acquisition of IMMOunited

Vienna / Berlin, 26 March 2025 – Scout24 SE, operator of the Austrian ImmoScout24.at platform, acquires IMMOunited. IMMOunited specialises in providing land registry data and information on real estate transactions in Austria. Since its founding in Vienna in 2007, IMMOunited has promoted transparency in the Austrian real estate market with its comprehensive product offering. The company supports a wide range of customers, including property developers, real estate agents and banks, in making well-informed decisions about real estate.

Scout24 executes its strategy of making the real estate market more transparent and accessible for all stakeholders. The company is evolving from a listings portal to an interconnected ecosystem with a continuously expanding product suite.

‘With the acquisition of IMMOunited, we continue to execute our strategy to merge valuation offerings and classifieds and to digitise transactions also in Austria. We are proud to welcome IMMOunited customers and employees to the Scout24 family and to expand our business in Austria. By integrating IMMOunited into the ImmoScout24 product offering, we will create a 360-degree view of a property’s entire lifecycle – from planning through transactions to valuation. Our professional and private customers in Austria will benefit from more precise market analyses and more efficient valuation tools in an increasingly competitive market. We look forward to providing IMMOunited customers with an even more comprehensive offering for improved decision-making and success,’ says Markus Dejmek, Managing Director of ImmoScout24 Austria.

Roland Schmid, CEO and founder of IMMOunited, will continue to actively support the company during a transition phase and contribute his expertise. After closing of the transaction, operational management will be taken over by a strong team: Markus Dejmek, Managing Director of ImmoScout24 Austria, and Günther Schabus, Managing Director of Sprengnetter Austria, will lead the business together with the existing management team of IMMOunited. This team solution ensures continuity for customers and partners. The established IMMOunited brand will remain.

‘I founded IMMOunited in 2007 with the aim of creating more transparency in the Austrian real estate market. IMMOunited has continuously expanded its position as an innovative provider of real estate market data and analyses. I am pleased that my company is now becoming part of the Scout24 family, because the merger optimally combines expertise and resources. The resulting synergies enable our customers to operate with greater efficiency in the real estate market,’ says Roland Schmid, CEO of IMMOunited.

Both parties have decided not to disclose details of the transaction. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.

About Scout24 SE

Scout24 SE is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers – and we have been doing so for more than 25 years. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up a networked, data-rich ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a European stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX, the Dax 50 ESG and the DAX 50 ESG+. Further information is available on LinkedIn.



