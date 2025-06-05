Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.06.2025 08:30:04

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG: Strong Q1 2025 with 29% EBIT Growth and Earnings per Share of EUR 0.31

05.06.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST
M1 Kliniken AG: Strong Q1 2025 with 29% EBIT Growth and Earnings per Share of EUR 0.31

Berlin, 5 June 2025 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) has made a strong start to the 2025 financial year and continues its profitable growth trajectory. The significant improvement in earnings results from the consistent implementation of efficiency measures and the targeted expansion of medical capacities.

Key Financials at a Glance

  • Group revenue: +9.5% to EUR 92.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR 84.7 million)
  • EBITDA: +22% to EUR 10.0 million (Q1 2024: EUR 8.2 million)
  • EBIT: +29% to EUR 8.8 million (Q1 2024: EUR 6.8 million)
  • EBIT margin: 9.5% (Q1 2024: 8.1%)
  • EBT: +23% to EUR 8.6 million (Q1 2024: EUR 7.0 million)
  • Earnings per share: EUR 0.31 (Q1 2024: EUR 0.26)

Beauty Segment: Profitability Further Increased

  • Revenue: +3.6% to EUR 25.6 million (Q1 2024: EUR 24.7 million)
  • EBIT: +24% to EUR 6.7 million (Q1 2024: EUR 5.4 million)
  • EBIT margin: 26% (Q1 2024: 21.9%)

The Beauty segment remains the Group’s main earnings driver. In Q1, it benefited in particular from efficiency gains through optimized processes and higher utilization of medical capacity. A targeted pricing strategy helped attract new customer groups and support market share expansion, without impacting margin quality. M1 continues to pursue its positioning as a leading provider of high-quality aesthetic medicine at market-leading prices.

Trading Segment: Double-Digit Growth in Revenue and EBIT

  • Revenue: +12% to EUR 67.2 million (Q1 2024: EUR 60.0 million)
  • EBIT: +50% to EUR 2.1 million (Q1 2024: EUR 1.4 million)

The trading segment continued its positive development in Q1, once again posting double-digit growth in both revenue and EBIT. Segment profitability was further improved.

Outlook

In 2025, M1 Kliniken AG aims to continue its profitable growth by expanding its network of national and international clinics. In the Beauty segment, full-year revenue is expected to range between EUR 100 million and EUR 120 million. By 2029, this figure is projected to grow to EUR 200 million to EUR 300 million, with a sustainably targeted EBIT margin of at least 20%. The Group is consistently pursuing its goal of establishing M1 Med Beauty as the world’s leading brand in aesthetic medicine.

M1’s business activities remain unaffected by current geopolitical developments, as the Group has neither operational sites nor supply or service relationships in the affected regions.

About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of medical aesthetic services in Europe and Australia. With a clear strategic focus, high standardization, and consistent scalability, the Group currently operates 58 clinics in ten countries under the M1 Med Beauty brand. All treatments are performed exclusively by qualified physicians and adhere to uniform, high medical standards, while being offered at market-leading prices. Since late 2018, M1 has systematically driven its international expansion, which forms the basis for scalable future growth and the further development of its global market position. With the M1 Schlossklinik in Berlin, the Group operates one of Europe’s largest and most modern clinics for plastic and aesthetic surgery, featuring four operating theaters and 35 beds.



Contact:
M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
T: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
M: ir@m1-kliniken.de

05.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2151076

 
End of News EQS News Service

2151076  05.06.2025 CET/CEST

