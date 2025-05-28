EQS-News: Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves increased total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves increased total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share

28.05.2025



28.05.2025 / 16:53 CET/CEST

Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves increased total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share

Increased basic dividend of EUR 1.15 per dividend-entitled share and special dividend of EUR 0.05 resolved

Board of Management presents initiatives for further growth and profitability based on the new corporate strategy

Authorisation to purchase and use treasury shares renewed

All agenda items approved by a large majority

Nassau, 28 May 2025 – Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its 2025 Annual General Meeting today. The meeting was held at the German National Library in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, with 58.36% of the share capital represented.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all agenda items by a large majority. It therefore approved the Board of Management’s proposal to distribute a total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share. This is made up of an increased basic dividend of EUR 1.15 and a special dividend of EUR 0.05 per dividend-entitled share, resulting in a dividend yield of 7.6%[1].

Alexander Reindler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, explains: “The Leifheit Group significantly increased its profitability in 2024 and continues to be in a good liquidity position – with the further increase in the total dividend now approved by the Annual General Meeting, shareholders are explicitly participating in the company’s success. We will continue to consistently implement the new strategy for more profitable growth during the current financial year in order to achieve our ambitious goals. To this end, we will utilise our existing financial strength and make greater investments in the efficiency of our production and logistics. In addition, we will continue to pay particular attention to increasing shareholder value.”

In view of the good liquidity situation, Leifheit AG bought back 397,145 treasury shares as part of the 2024 share buyback program in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 30 April 2025. Treasury shares therefore currently account for 8.71% of the share capital. The Annual General Meeting has now once again authorised the company to purchase and use treasury shares by the end of 27 May 2030.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on business development at the Leifheit Group during the financial year 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, as well as the overall corporate strategy. Accordingly, the Leifheit Group is focusing on its core business in the sectors of mechanical cleaning and laundry care. The strategy is linked to the vision of becoming the European branded leader and specialist for mechanical cleaning and drying beyond 2030 – with the potential for Group turnover of more than EUR 300 million and an EBIT margin of more than 10%. The key growth drivers are the expansion of the innovation pipeline, growth primarily in the European markets and e-commerce with the European rollout of the digital model that has been trialled in France with great success. The efficiency measures introduced – such as the introduction of lean management structures, synchronised production cells and the establishment of modern logistics centres – should contribute to increasing operational excellence and improving the gross margin.

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2025.

Detailed information about the Annual General Meeting and the voting results for the individual agenda items are available online at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/.

The latest images are available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/press/media-library/.

[1] The dividend yield is the ratio of the dividend per share to the closing price (Xetra) of the Leifheit share at the end of financial year 2024.