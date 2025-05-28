Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’188 -1.1%  SPI 16’794 -1.0%  Dow 42’224 -0.3%  DAX 24’067 -0.7%  Euro 0.9344 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’380 -0.7%  Gold 3’301 0.0%  Bitcoin 88’814 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8256 -0.2%  Öl 64.9 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Aktien von UniCredit und Alpha Bank steigen: UniCredit stockt bei Alpha Bank auf - Firmen aus den Emiraten wohl an Russland-Geschäft interessiert
Webinar: Maximale Rendite bei minimalem Risiko - mit Fremdkapital Vermögen aufbauen
Zollpolitik im Blick: Aktienmärkte uneins - War die Einigungs-Euphorie wegen China und den USA etwa verfrüht?
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Merck-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Merck-Anleger freuen
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel First Financial Bancorp-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich First Financial Bancorp-Aktionäre freuen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.05.2025 16:53:55

EQS-News: Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves increased total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share

LEIFHEIT
19.62 CHF -3.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves increased total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share

28.05.2025 / 16:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leifheit AG: Annual General Meeting approves increased total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share

  • Increased basic dividend of EUR 1.15 per dividend-entitled share and special dividend of EUR 0.05 resolved
  • Board of Management presents initiatives for further growth and profitability based on the new corporate strategy
  • Authorisation to purchase and use treasury shares renewed
  • All agenda items approved by a large majority

 

Nassau, 28 May 2025 – Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its 2025 Annual General Meeting today. The meeting was held at the German National Library in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, with 58.36% of the share capital represented.

The Annual General Meeting adopted all agenda items by a large majority. It therefore approved the Board of Management’s proposal to distribute a total dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-entitled share. This is made up of an increased basic dividend of EUR 1.15 and a special dividend of EUR 0.05 per dividend-entitled share, resulting in a dividend yield of 7.6%[1].

Alexander Reindler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, explains: “The Leifheit Group significantly increased its profitability in 2024 and continues to be in a good liquidity position – with the further increase in the total dividend now approved by the Annual General Meeting, shareholders are explicitly participating in the company’s success. We will continue to consistently implement the new strategy for more profitable growth during the current financial year in order to achieve our ambitious goals. To this end, we will utilise our existing financial strength and make greater investments in the efficiency of our production and logistics. In addition, we will continue to pay particular attention to increasing shareholder value.”

In view of the good liquidity situation, Leifheit AG bought back 397,145 treasury shares as part of the 2024 share buyback program in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 30 April 2025. Treasury shares therefore currently account for 8.71% of the share capital. The Annual General Meeting has now once again authorised the company to purchase and use treasury shares by the end of 27 May 2030.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on business development at the Leifheit Group during the financial year 2024 and the first quarter of 2025, as well as the overall corporate strategy. Accordingly, the Leifheit Group is focusing on its core business in the sectors of mechanical cleaning and laundry care. The strategy is linked to the vision of becoming the European branded leader and specialist for mechanical cleaning and drying beyond 2030 – with the potential for Group turnover of more than EUR 300 million and an EBIT margin of more than 10%. The key growth drivers are the expansion of the innovation pipeline, growth primarily in the European markets and e-commerce with the European rollout of the digital model that has been trialled in France with great success. The efficiency measures introduced – such as the introduction of lean management structures, synchronised production cells and the establishment of modern logistics centres – should contribute to increasing operational excellence and improving the gross margin.

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2025.

Detailed information about the Annual General Meeting and the voting results for the individual agenda items are available online at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/

The latest images are available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/press/media-library/

 

About Leifheit


Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs 993 people as of end of 2024. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de

 

Contact: 
Leifheit AG 
56377 Nassau 
ir@leifheit.com 
+49 2604 977218

 

[1] The dividend yield is the ratio of the dividend per share to the closing price (Xetra) of the Leifheit share at the end of financial year 2024.


28.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2147142

 
End of News EQS News Service

2147142  28.05.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten