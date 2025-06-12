EQS-News: How TNL Mediagene Is Leveraging Acquisitions And Organic Growth To Become The Largest Media Tech Company In Southeast Asia

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Communications

How TNL Mediagene Is Leveraging Acquisitions And Organic Growth To Become The Largest Media Tech Company In Southeast Asia



12.06.2025 / 14:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - June 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Joey Chung, founder and CEO of TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG), and Motoko Imada, co-founder and president of the company, were recently guests on Benzinga’s All-Access.

TNL Mediagene is a next-gen media company focused on Millennial and Gen Z audiences in Japan and Taiwan. The company operates 25 publications across news & business, B2B media, technology, lifestyle & food and sports & entertainment and has an engaged base of more than 45 million readers. In addition to its preemie content, TNL Mediagene also operates a robust AI-drive ad tech business that leverages the data it collects to enable brands to accurately identify and engage with the right audience.

“We are one of the largest independent media tech groups and soon we want to be the largest de facto one-stop shop,” said Chung. Unlike some of its rivals, TNL Mediagene owns the entire ecosystem from content creation to AI data collection and analysis, which Chung says gives it an edge over its competition.

Chung also noted that TNL Mediagene is experiencing rapid revenue growth of 35% year over year. Roughly half of that comes from organic growth, while the rest is via buys. TNL Mediagene completes one to two acquisitions every year and plans to continue that trajectory for the next three to five years. Chung noted that the company is currently in talks with potential targets.

Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr3prs62rGE

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

News Source: Benzinga