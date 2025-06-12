Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'286 -0.2%  SPI 16'963 -0.3%  Dow 42'866 0.0%  DAX 23'757 -0.8%  Euro 0.9418 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'355 -0.7%  Gold 3'389 1.0%  Bitcoin 86'823 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8112 -1.1%  Öl 68.8 -2.9% 
12.06.2025 14:55:01

EQS-News: How TNL Mediagene Is Leveraging Acquisitions And Organic Growth To Become The Largest Media Tech Company In Southeast Asia

TNL Mediagene Registered Shs
0.70 USD 7.40%
EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Communications
How TNL Mediagene Is Leveraging Acquisitions And Organic Growth To Become The Largest Media Tech Company In Southeast Asia

12.06.2025 / 14:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - June 12, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Joey Chung, founder and CEO of TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG), and Motoko Imada, co-founder and president of the company, were recently guests on Benzinga’s All-Access. 

684ac9c6da846f54e516118e_1

TNL Mediagene is a next-gen media company focused on Millennial and Gen Z audiences in Japan and Taiwan. The company operates 25 publications across news & business, B2B media, technology, lifestyle & food and sports & entertainment and has an engaged base of more than 45 million readers. In addition to its preemie content, TNL Mediagene also operates a robust AI-drive ad tech business that leverages the data it collects to enable brands to accurately identify and engage with the right audience. 

“We are one of the largest independent media tech groups and soon we want to be the largest de facto one-stop shop,” said Chung. Unlike some of its rivals, TNL Mediagene owns the entire ecosystem from content creation to AI data collection and analysis, which Chung says gives it an edge over its competition.

Chung also noted that TNL Mediagene is experiencing rapid revenue growth of 35% year over year. Roughly half of that comes from organic growth, while the rest is via buys. TNL Mediagene completes one to two acquisitions every year and plans to continue that trajectory for the next three to five years. Chung noted that the company is currently in talks with potential targets.

Watch the full interview here: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mr3prs62rGE

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.


News Source: Benzinga

12.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: KYG8924F1054
EQS News ID: 2154454

 
End of News EQS News Service

2154454  12.06.2025 CET/CEST

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

