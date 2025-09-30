EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas reports solid business development in a challenging market environment for H1 2025

EQS-News: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

EnviTec Biogas reports solid business development in a challenging market environment for H1 2025



30.09.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Total output (including plants under construction) at EUR 164.9 million (H1 2024: EUR 181.6 million)

Sales revenues at EUR 148.4 million (H1 2024: EUR 179.4 million)

EBITDA amounts to EUR 26.3 million (H1 2024: EUR 39.6 million); EBT stands at EUR 10.2 million (H1 2024: EUR 28.6 million)

Successful expansion and conversion of plants in Forst and Friedland, investment programme to be completed by year-end

Lohne/Saerbeck, 30 September 2025 – EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) recorded solid business development in the first half of 2025. With the successful completion of strategic investment projects and the acquisition of LIQVIS GmbH, important milestones for the future direction of the company have been reached. The Group’s largest segment, Own Plant Operation, continued to perform steadily, while the Plant Construction segment was affected by regulatory uncertainties and project postponements.

During the reporting period, EnviTec generated total output of EUR 164.9 million (H1 2024: EUR 181.6 million). Group sales revenues for the first half of 2025 came to EUR 148.4 million (H1 2024: EUR 179.4 million). The decrease is attributed to weaker performance in the Plant Construction segment. Finished goods and work in progress increased by EUR 8.1 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at EUR 26.3 million (H1 2024: EUR 39.6 million). This includes earnings from equity-accounted investments of EUR 1.0 million (H1 2024: EUR 1.7 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) totalled EUR 10.2 million (H1 2024: EUR 28.6 million), while consolidated net profit for the period amounted to EUR 8.1 million (H1 2024: EUR 23.3 million). Earnings per share declined to EUR 0.55 (H1 2024: EUR 1.57). The reduction in profitability results primarily from weaker performance in Plant Construction. In addition, special income generated in the previous year no longer had an impact.

The Own Plant Operation segment, the largest within the EnviTec Group, delivered a robust performance in H1 2025. Segment revenues during the first half of the year reached EUR 107.1 million (H1 2024: EUR 90.1 million), with total output at EUR 118.1 million (H1 2024: EUR 90.9 million). The segment’s operating result (EBT) stood at EUR 20.6 million (H1 2024: EUR 21.0 million), confirming the strong earnings position. The Service segment showed a positive performance, recording segment revenues of EUR 26.5 million (H1 2024: EUR 25.0 million) and EBT of EUR 1.3 million (H1 2024: EUR -2.3 million). In the Plant Construction segment, regulatory uncertainties in key markets and delays in approvals resulted in a significant decline. Sales revenues fell to EUR 14.8 million (H1 2024: EUR 64.3 million), with EBT of EUR -11.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 9.9 million). The result was also negatively affected by the elimination of project margins relating to Own Plant Operation as part of the investment programme.

In the first quarter of 2025, EnviTec successfully completed the extension and conversion of the projects in Forst (Brandenburg) and Friedland (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) with a total investment of around EUR 50 million. The purchase of the former Uniper subsidiary LIQVIS GmbH, with 18 LNG refuelling stations in Germany and France, in February 2025 extended the value chain in the transport sector and established a direct sales channel for bio-LNG. Additionally, EnviTec reached new milestones with the completion of its 100th EnviThan gas upgrading plant and the successful first feed-in of the 40th EnviThan plant in France.

Jörg Fischer, Chief Financial Officer of EnviTec Biogas AG, said: “Despite the current challenging market environment, our earnings level is structurally higher today than before the exceptional years of 2022 and 2023. We have achieved this through strategic decisions and investments that have further diversified our business model. For the remainder of the year, we anticipate improved performance in Plant Construction, supported by noticeably positive demand and capacity utilisation trends. As things stand, stronger capacity utilisation is also expected in the coming year. For Own Plant Operation, the design of the RED III at national level will be decisive in the short term.”

The order backlog in the Plant Construction segment was EUR 129.9 million as at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR 129.0 million), of which EUR 94.3 million was attributable to international projects, particularly in France, Sweden and Spain.

The equity ratio stood at 44.6% as at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: 44.6%). Cash and cash equivalents increased moderately to EUR 29.2 million as at the interim balance sheet date (31 December 2024: EUR 26.6 million).

Olaf von Lehmden, CEO of EnviTec Biogas AG, commented: “Despite a weak start to the fiscal year, we continue to see strong potential in Plant Construction within our international markets due to technology-neutral and reliable framework conditions. In Germany, on the other hand, the positive signals for the bioenergy sector set out in the coalition agreement have failed to translate into day-to-day policy. With the planned cancellation of the double counting of advanced biofuels, the RED III draft bill presented in June 2025 represents a significant intervention in existing business models and would have substantial economic implications in its current form. Following strong criticism from industry associations, it now remains to be seen what the cabinet draft planned for October will contain. In the medium term, however, we are confident that we will continue to grow in the bio-LNG market, including in Germany.”

For the full year 2025, EnviTec’s Executive Board expects to reach the lower end of the forecast ranges for total output (or sales revenues) of EUR 330 million to EUR 370 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 25 million to EUR 35 million.

The full interim report for the first six months of 2025 is available at https://www.envitec-biogas.com/company/investor-relations/ir-reports.



About EnviTec Biogas AG

EnviTec Biogas AG covers the entire value chain for the production of biogas, including the planning and construction of biogas plants and biogas upgrading plants as well as their commissioning. The company takes charge of biological and technical services on demand and also offers operational management services. EnviTec operates 91 own plants, making it one of the largest biogas producers in Germany at present. EnviTec’s business activities also include the production and marketing of climate-neutral fuels (bio-LNG) for the transport sector as well as food-grade liquid carbon dioxide (LCO2) and the planning and operation of wind and solar projects. With a presence in 18 countries worldwide, EnviTec Biogas AG is represented by its own companies, sales offices, strategic partners and joint ventures. In 2024, the EnviTec Group generated revenue of EUR 337.7 million and EBT of EUR 44.0 million. The Group currently employs some 690 people. EnviTec Biogas AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since July 2007.



Contact:

Katrin Hackfort

EnviTec Biogas AG

Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810

E-mail: ir@envitec-biogas.de