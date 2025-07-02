EQS-News: Energiekontor AG: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda by a large majority

EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

02.07.2025 / 19:48 CET/CEST

Bremen, 2 July 2025 – Today’s Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), one of Germany’s leading project developers and operators of wind and solar parks, based in Bremen, was held as an in-person event in Ritterhude near Bremen. The company’s shareholders approved the resolutions proposed by the Management Board and Supervisory Board by a large majority on all agenda items relevant to the vote. Around 70 percent of the registered share capital was represented.

All items on the agenda confirmed

The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and, among other things, approved the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. The Annual General Meeting also approved the payment of remuneration to the members of the Supervisory Board and approved the remuneration report for the 2024 financial year submitted by the Management and Supervisory Boards. In addition to a formal amendment to the articles of incorporation, the Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG also resolved to approve the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board, confirmed the remuneration regulations for the members of the Supervisory Board and authorised the Management Board to acquire and use treasury shares.

Proposed dividend amount adjusted to balance sheet profit

Energiekontor closed the 2024 transition year successfully and matched the guidance that had recently been slightly raised at the upper end of the range. However, the past financial year was impacted by a very challenging market environment, which resulted in reduced revenues and lower group net profit before taxes (EBT). Nevertheless, the objective is for shareholders of Energiekontor AG to benefit from the company’s performance even in challenging financial years. The Management Board and Supervisory Board therefore proposed to the Annual General Meeting that around 43 percent of Energiekontor AG’s balance sheet profit be used for dividend distribution, which corresponds to the payment of a dividend of 0.50 euros per dividend-bearing share. The Annual General Meeting also passed this proposed resolution by a large majority.

Energiekontor picks up speed during the first six months of 2025

Energiekontor published its qualitative interim report for the first quarter of 2025 on 15 May 2025. In the reporting period and thereafter, the company continued to push the expansion and technological diversification of the Group’s own park portfolio, among other things. Eight further wind and solar parks in Germany and France with a total nominal capacity of more than 200 megawatts are currently under construction or in the construction preparation phase, with the aim being to increase the total capacity of the company’s own portfolio to around 650 megawatts over the next few years. Further projects are also being planned.

In June 2025, Energiekontor also sold its first two wind park projects, including an attractive Scottish project acquired from Uniper. In addition, further sales negotiations are ongoing for various projects in Germany and abroad, with the hope being to successfully conclude them over the coming weeks and months. Two of the current sales transactions are already in the final stages.

The well-filled project pipeline, which includes a large number of mature projects with granted building permits for a total generation volume of more than 1.2 gigawatts in Germany and the United Kingdom, provides additional potential (sale and expansion of own portfolio).

Back on track with the 2023 to 2028 growth strategy

In his speech, Peter Szabo, Chair of the Management Board of Energiekontor AG, referred, among other things, to the transition year 2024, in which project delays limited the development of the project planning and sales segment in particular and led to reduced group net profit before taxes (EBT). He also detailed the operational successes to date in the current financial year. Even though the market conditions remain complex and challenging overall, Energiekontor has succeeded in returning to the growth path in its medium-term strategy. For the 2025 financial year, the company currently expects group EBT in the range of EUR 70 million to EUR 90 million, which is in line with the medium-term earnings target of EUR 120 million (EBT) for the 2028 financial year. The 2023 to 2028 growth strategy was reconfirmed in the Management Board’s report.

Further information available on the website

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG, the voting results and the information in accordance with Table 8 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212, as well as further information, are available on the website at https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.html.

About Energiekontor AG

For almost 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany’s leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 39 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of around 444 megawatts in its own portfolio. Around 160 megawatts, which are also earmarked for the Group's own portfolio, are currently under construction. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States.

Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising around 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of more than 1.5 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 2.2 billion euros. The significantly expanded project pipeline in the first half of 2024 (11.2 gigawatts excluding US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies.

Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets.



