Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’497 -0.9%  SPI 17’212 -1.0%  Dow 45’480 -1.9%  DAX 24’241 -1.5%  Euro 0.9306 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’531 -1.7%  Gold 4’070 1.3%  Bitcoin 92’353 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8015 0.0%  Öl 63.6 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Goldman Sachs mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Johnson & Johnson gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
NVIDIA-Leak sorgt für Aufsehen: Neue Grafikkarten versehentlich enthüllt
Ausblick: Citigroup präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
PSI Sofftware-Aktie: Warburg Pincus will PSI Software für rund 700 Millionen Euro übernehmen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie 2577016 / LU0251710041

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.10.2025 09:04:33

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP –  Positive Capital Structure Steps

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
0.82 EUR 0.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP –  Positive Capital Structure Steps

13.10.2025 / 09:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

 

Press Release – Corporate News

 

Luxembourg, 13 October 2025

 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP –  Positive Capital Structure Steps

CPI Property Group (“CPIPG” or the “Group”) is pleased to announce several recent transactions which are positive for the Group’s capital structure.

Repayment of US Private Placement Notes

On 3 October 2025, CPIPG completed the repurchase of $272 million of US private placement notes maturing between 2027 and 2029 and carrying an average coupon of about 7.3%. The repurchase is in line with the Group’s effort to reduce interest expense and address debt maturities well in advance.

Repurchase of Minority Equity Stake in Poland

In June 2024, SONA Asset Management (“SONA”) and CPIPG agreed on the sale of a 49% common equity stake in a portfolio comprising high-quality office and retail assets in Poland, which were valued at approximately €1 billion. SONA’s investment helped CPIPG to reduce leverage and boost liquidity during a time of market uncertainty. However, the key goal of rating agency equity treatment was not achieved.

On 7 October 2025, CPIPG completed the issuance of £300 million of “type A” hybrid bonds. Investor interest for the hybrids exceeded £1.25 billion; the transaction was fully swapped to Euros at a fixed rate of about 7.2%. On 10 October 2025, proceeds were used to repurchase the 49% stake from SONA by our subsidiary CPI FIM SA. The new hybrid instruments are equity under IFRS and receive 50% equity treatment from S&P and 100% from Moody’s, which supports the Group’s credit metrics. The transaction also simplifies the Group’s structure by eliminating a significant joint venture.

For further information please contact:

 

Investor Relations

 

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com

 

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn

   

 

Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “targets”, “may”, “aims”, “likely”, “would”, “could”, “can have”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.


13.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2211584

 
End of News EQS News Service

2211584  13.10.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CPI PROPERTY GROUP

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETFs oder Dividendenaktien – welcher Weg führt langfristig zum Erfolg

In der BX Swiss Bloggerlounge am Börsentag Zürich 2025 diskutieren Helga Bächler von liebefinanzen.ch, Angela Mygind (MissFinance) und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über zwei Strategien mit dem gleichen Ziel: finanzielle Freiheit. Im Gespräch geht es um die entscheidende Frage: 👉 Ist passives Investieren mit ETFs wirklich der bessere Weg oder lohnt sich aktives Stock-Picking doch mehr?

💬 Themen im Überblick:
💡 Vor- & Nachteile von ETFs und Einzelaktien
💡 Welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger kennen sollten
💡 Wie Dividenden motivieren können
💡 Tipps für Einsteigerinnen und Einsteiger
💡 Umgang mit Rückschlägen an der Börse

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

ETFs oder Dividendenaktien – welcher Weg führt langfristig zum Erfolg

Inside Trading & Investment

06:55 ETFs oder Dividendenaktien – welcher Weg führt langfristig zum Erfolg
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Tech-Werte geben deutlich nach
11.10.25 Logo WHS Tilray-Aktie explodiert nach Quartalszahlen – echter Turnaround oder Strohfeuer?
10.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
10.10.25 D-Wave Quantum, Riot Platforms und BitMine: Drei Zukunftstreiber mit Potenzial
10.10.25 SMI-Rally gerät ins Stocken
10.10.25 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh und Infrastrukturaktien gesucht
09.10.25 Julius Bär: 19.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Broadcom Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’119.34 19.83 UEBSLU
Short 13’388.62 13.54 B6CSKU
Short 13’928.58 8.68 UJ3S8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’496.82 10.10.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’079.15 19.83 SR6B4U
Long 11’819.93 13.83 SQFBLU
Long 11’253.09 8.68 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Entwarnung im Zollstreit? Trump rudert zurück, Bitcoin explodiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Xiaomi zerlegt Tesla Model Y - CEO zeigt Respekt für Rivalen
Ethereum Prognose: Was kommt nach dem Crash?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Bundeswehr will wohl Milliardenauftrag vergeben - Das machen die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK
KI-Boom treibt NVIDIA und Palantir an - doch Analysten sind geteilter Meinung
Diginex-Aktie verliert deutlich: Was steckt hinter der Abkühlung?

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}