EQS-News: Circus SE wins Rational AG Commercial Director Dr. Maximilian Schwaller as VP Commercial

Circus
17.60 EUR 2.62%
EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Circus SE wins Rational AG Commercial Director Dr. Maximilian Schwaller as VP Commercial

16.05.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
PRESS RELEASE

Circus SE wins Rational AG Commercial Director Dr. Maximilian Schwaller as VP Commercial
 

  • Dr. Maximilian Schwaller joins Circus SE as VP Commercial to lead global commercial execution and scale-up, as well as international market development
  • Brings over 15 years of industry experience and food-service expertise, including Global Segment Director Retail at RATIONAL AG (XETRA: RAA)
  • Takes on comercial leadership at a pivotal moment, with serial production of the CA-1 system underway — just months ahead of the commercial rollout to clients, including the recently announced partnership with REWE 


Munich, May 16, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global technology leader in AI software and embodied AI-robotics for the food service industry, announces the appointment of Dr. Maximilian Schwaller as Vice President Commercial.

In his new role, Dr. Schwaller will oversee all global commercial operations and spearhead international sales activities. His appointment comes as Circus has started serial production of its autonomous meal supply system CA-1 Series 4, with deployments to customers like REWE starting later this year. His management addition marks a strategic milestone in scaling Circus' go-to-market execution and expanding its customer footprint across Europe and beyond.

With a career that began in Michelin-starred kitchens and evolved into senior leadership roles at RATIONAL AG (XETRA: RAA), one of the world's leading manufacturers of commercial kitchen equipment, Dr. Schwaller brings industry expertise and a rare combination of culinary insight, academic depth, and strategic acumen to the Circus team.

"Dr. Schwaller is probably the only chef in the world with a PhD in Economics and an impressive track record in global sales of professional kitchen technology," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus SE. "We're excited to welcome him on board to lead our global commercial expansion. His experience and vision are a tremendous asset for our next phase of growth.

"What Circus has built is nothing short of revolutionary," said Dr. Maximilian Schwaller. "This is the most disruptive leap forward I've ever seen in the foodservice sector. I'm thrilled to join at such a pivotal moment and help bring intelligent, autonomous meal supply to markets worldwide."

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global technology company in the field of embodied AI and AI software for the food service industry, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive sectors. With its core product, the CA-1 robot, Circus is a pioneer in applying embodied AI, integrating cutting-edge technologies into real-world operations, and transforming the food service industry. By combining advanced robotics, AI-driven software, and a mission to solve global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomous systems and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany and with a rapidly growing international presence, Circus leads the next generation of AI applications.

Contact:

Circus SE
Hongkongstrasse 6
20457 Hamburg
ir@circus-group.com


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Circus SE
Hongkongstrasse 6
20457 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: ir@circus-group.com
Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors
ISIN: DE000A2YN355
WKN: A2YN35
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2138956

 
End of News EQS News Service

2138956  16.05.2025 CET/CEST

