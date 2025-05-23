Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’281 0.1%  SPI 16’901 0.3%  Dow 41’859 0.0%  DAX 24’052 0.2%  Euro 0.9368 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’419 -0.1%  Gold 3’331 1.0%  Bitcoin 91’784 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8258 -0.3%  Öl 64.1 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sunrise Communications138622040Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
UBS AG: SAP SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Amazon aus den Top 5 verdrängt - Bitcoin steigt im Ranking der wertvollsten Vermögenswerte auf - Amanzon-Aktie stabil
Curatis-Aktie +18 Prozent: Curatis sieht in Krebskandidat Corticorelin möglichen Blockbuster
Eylea 8mg: Bayer erhält EU-Zulassungsempfehlung für 6-monatige Anwendung - Aktie stark
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie um Nulllinie: Kühne+Nagel meldet Übernahme in Spanien
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.05.2025 11:26:01

EQS-DD: TAG Immobilien AG: Claudia Hoyer, Granting of 61,121 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends

TAG Immobilien
15.31 CHF -3.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2025 / 11:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Hoyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900TAE68USJNXLR59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A4OZTH3

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 61,121 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98878  23.05.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?