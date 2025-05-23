|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
23.05.2025 11:26:01
EQS-DD: TAG Immobilien AG: Claudia Hoyer, Granting of 61,121 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends
TAG Immobilien
15.31 CHF -3.00%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.tag-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
98878 23.05.2025 CET/CEST