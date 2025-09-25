EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Dimitar Dimitrov, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.09.2025 / 20:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dimitar Last name(s): Dimitrov

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

b) Amendment

Initial notification contained a wrong date of transaction.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Shelly Group SE

b) LEI

8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 49.00 EUR 490.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 3,675.00 EUR 49.10 EUR 4,910.00 EUR 49.10 EUR 4,910.00 EUR 49.10 EUR 24,550.00 EUR 49.20 EUR 29,520.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 49,000.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 49,000.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 267,344.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 98.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 490.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 735.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 1,470.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 1,960.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 1,960.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 2,450.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 6,321.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 9,800.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 17,150.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 29,400.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 45,325.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 122,500.00 EUR 48.10 EUR 481.00 EUR 48.10 EUR 625.30 EUR 48.70 EUR 243.50 EUR 48.10 EUR 1,154.40 EUR 48.10 EUR 1,394.90 EUR 48.10 EUR 2,405.00 EUR 48.20 EUR 4,820.00 EUR 48.50 EUR 4,850.00 EUR 48.10 EUR 9,620.00 EUR 48.10 EUR 14,045.20 EUR 48.10 EUR 14,430.00 EUR 48.60 EUR 24,300.00 EUR 50.40 EUR 453.60 EUR 48.10 EUR 962.00 EUR 50.20 EUR 1,757.00 EUR 49.00 EUR 2,450.00 EUR 48.10 EUR 9,620.00 EUR 48.10 EUR 18,614.70 EUR 48.20 EUR 24,100.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 528.00 EUR 48.30 EUR 241.50 EUR 48.20 EUR 2,410.00 EUR 48.20 EUR 2,410.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 4,032.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 4,800.00 EUR 48.10 EUR 9,620.00 EUR 48.20 EUR 9,640.00 EUR 50.00 EUR 25,000.00 EUR 48.20 EUR 134,960.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 2,400,000.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 2,400,000.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 5,329,872.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 96.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 480.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 576.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 864.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 1,296.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 1,440.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 1,680.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 1,920.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 2,880.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 4,128.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 4,800.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 4,800.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 19,200.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 24,000.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 24,000.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 48,000.00 EUR 48.00 EUR 96,000.00 EUR 52.00 EUR 208.00 EUR 52.20 EUR 261.00 EUR 53.40 EUR 267.00 EUR 52.40 EUR 314.40 EUR 52.60 EUR 473.40 EUR 52.80 EUR 475.20 EUR 53.20 EUR 478.80 EUR 53.00 EUR 530.00 EUR 53.20 EUR 532.00 EUR 52.00 EUR 624.00 EUR 52.40 EUR 733.60 EUR 53.20 EUR 798.00 EUR 52.00 EUR 832.00 EUR 52.00 EUR 1,040.00 EUR 52.00 EUR 1,040.00 EUR 52.20 EUR 1,044.00 EUR 52.20 EUR 1,044.00 EUR 52.60 EUR 1,052.00 EUR 53.20 EUR 1,064.00 EUR 52.20 EUR 1,096.20 EUR 52.00 EUR 1,196.00 EUR 53.00 EUR 1,325.00 EUR 52.00 EUR 1,404.00 EUR 52.00 EUR 1,456.00 EUR 52.40 EUR 1,572.00 EUR 52.20 EUR 2,244.60 EUR 52.20 EUR 5,220.00 EUR 52.40 EUR 5,240.00 EUR 52.60 EUR 5,260.00 EUR 53.20 EUR 5,320.00 EUR 51.60 EUR 7,740.00 EUR 52.40 EUR 7,860.00 EUR 51.80 EUR 10,360.00 EUR 52.20 EUR 10,440.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 48.0953 EUR 11,569,603.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/09/2025; UTC+3

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Bulgarian Stock Exchange MIC: XBUL

