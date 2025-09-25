EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Dimitar Dimitrov, sell

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.09.2025 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Dimitar
|Last name(s):
|Dimitrov
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Initial notification contained a wrong date of transaction.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|49.00 EUR
|490.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|3,675.00 EUR
|49.10 EUR
|4,910.00 EUR
|49.10 EUR
|4,910.00 EUR
|49.10 EUR
|24,550.00 EUR
|49.20 EUR
|29,520.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|49,000.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|49,000.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|267,344.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|98.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|490.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|735.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|1,470.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|1,960.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|1,960.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|2,450.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|6,321.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|9,800.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|17,150.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|29,400.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|45,325.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|122,500.00 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|481.00 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|625.30 EUR
|48.70 EUR
|243.50 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|1,154.40 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|1,394.90 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|2,405.00 EUR
|48.20 EUR
|4,820.00 EUR
|48.50 EUR
|4,850.00 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|9,620.00 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|14,045.20 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|14,430.00 EUR
|48.60 EUR
|24,300.00 EUR
|50.40 EUR
|453.60 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|962.00 EUR
|50.20 EUR
|1,757.00 EUR
|49.00 EUR
|2,450.00 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|9,620.00 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|18,614.70 EUR
|48.20 EUR
|24,100.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|528.00 EUR
|48.30 EUR
|241.50 EUR
|48.20 EUR
|2,410.00 EUR
|48.20 EUR
|2,410.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|4,032.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|4,800.00 EUR
|48.10 EUR
|9,620.00 EUR
|48.20 EUR
|9,640.00 EUR
|50.00 EUR
|25,000.00 EUR
|48.20 EUR
|134,960.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|2,400,000.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|2,400,000.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|5,329,872.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|96.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|480.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|576.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|864.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|1,296.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|1,440.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|1,680.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|1,920.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|2,880.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|4,128.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|4,800.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|4,800.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|9,600.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|9,600.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|9,600.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|9,600.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|9,600.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|14,400.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|14,400.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|14,400.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|14,400.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|14,400.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|19,200.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|24,000.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|24,000.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|48,000.00 EUR
|48.00 EUR
|96,000.00 EUR
|52.00 EUR
|208.00 EUR
|52.20 EUR
|261.00 EUR
|53.40 EUR
|267.00 EUR
|52.40 EUR
|314.40 EUR
|52.60 EUR
|473.40 EUR
|52.80 EUR
|475.20 EUR
|53.20 EUR
|478.80 EUR
|53.00 EUR
|530.00 EUR
|53.20 EUR
|532.00 EUR
|52.00 EUR
|624.00 EUR
|52.40 EUR
|733.60 EUR
|53.20 EUR
|798.00 EUR
|52.00 EUR
|832.00 EUR
|52.00 EUR
|1,040.00 EUR
|52.00 EUR
|1,040.00 EUR
|52.20 EUR
|1,044.00 EUR
|52.20 EUR
|1,044.00 EUR
|52.60 EUR
|1,052.00 EUR
|53.20 EUR
|1,064.00 EUR
|52.20 EUR
|1,096.20 EUR
|52.00 EUR
|1,196.00 EUR
|53.00 EUR
|1,325.00 EUR
|52.00 EUR
|1,404.00 EUR
|52.00 EUR
|1,456.00 EUR
|52.40 EUR
|1,572.00 EUR
|52.20 EUR
|2,244.60 EUR
|52.20 EUR
|5,220.00 EUR
|52.40 EUR
|5,240.00 EUR
|52.60 EUR
|5,260.00 EUR
|53.20 EUR
|5,320.00 EUR
|51.60 EUR
|7,740.00 EUR
|52.40 EUR
|7,860.00 EUR
|51.80 EUR
|10,360.00 EUR
|52.20 EUR
|10,440.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|48.0953 EUR
|11,569,603.3000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Bulgarian Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XBUL
