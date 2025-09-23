Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie 34751365 / BG1100003166

23.09.2025 20:39:26

EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Dimitar Dimitrov, sell

Allterco AD Registered Shs
51.00 EUR -3.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2025 / 20:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dimitar
Last name(s): Dimitrov

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Shelly Group SE

b) LEI
8945007IDGKD0KZ4HD95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: BG1100003166

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.00 EUR 490.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 3,675.00 EUR
49.10 EUR 4,910.00 EUR
49.10 EUR 4,910.00 EUR
49.10 EUR 24,550.00 EUR
49.20 EUR 29,520.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 49,000.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 49,000.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 267,344.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 98.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 490.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 735.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 1,470.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 1,960.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 1,960.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 2,450.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 6,321.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 9,800.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 17,150.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 29,400.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 45,325.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 122,500.00 EUR
48.10 EUR 481.00 EUR
48.10 EUR 625.30 EUR
48.70 EUR 243.50 EUR
48.10 EUR 1,154.40 EUR
48.10 EUR 1,394.90 EUR
48.10 EUR 2,405.00 EUR
48.20 EUR 4,820.00 EUR
48.50 EUR 4,850.00 EUR
48.10 EUR 9,620.00 EUR
48.10 EUR 14,045.20 EUR
48.10 EUR 14,430.00 EUR
48.60 EUR 24,300.00 EUR
50.40 EUR 453.60 EUR
48.10 EUR 962.00 EUR
50.20 EUR 1,757.00 EUR
49.00 EUR 2,450.00 EUR
48.10 EUR 9,620.00 EUR
48.10 EUR 18,614.70 EUR
48.20 EUR 24,100.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 528.00 EUR
48.30 EUR 241.50 EUR
48.20 EUR 2,410.00 EUR
48.20 EUR 2,410.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 4,032.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 4,800.00 EUR
48.10 EUR 9,620.00 EUR
48.20 EUR 9,640.00 EUR
50.00 EUR 25,000.00 EUR
48.20 EUR 134,960.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 2,400,000.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 2,400,000.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 5,329,872.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 96.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 480.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 576.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 864.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 1,296.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 1,440.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 1,680.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 1,920.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 2,880.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 4,128.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 4,800.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 4,800.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 9,600.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 14,400.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 19,200.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 24,000.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 24,000.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 48,000.00 EUR
48.00 EUR 96,000.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 208.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 261.00 EUR
53.40 EUR 267.00 EUR
52.40 EUR 314.40 EUR
52.60 EUR 473.40 EUR
52.80 EUR 475.20 EUR
53.20 EUR 478.80 EUR
53.00 EUR 530.00 EUR
53.20 EUR 532.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 624.00 EUR
52.40 EUR 733.60 EUR
53.20 EUR 798.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 832.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 1,040.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 1,040.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 1,044.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 1,044.00 EUR
52.60 EUR 1,052.00 EUR
53.20 EUR 1,064.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 1,096.20 EUR
52.00 EUR 1,196.00 EUR
53.00 EUR 1,325.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 1,404.00 EUR
52.00 EUR 1,456.00 EUR
52.40 EUR 1,572.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 2,244.60 EUR
52.20 EUR 5,220.00 EUR
52.40 EUR 5,240.00 EUR
52.60 EUR 5,260.00 EUR
53.20 EUR 5,320.00 EUR
51.60 EUR 7,740.00 EUR
52.40 EUR 7,860.00 EUR
51.80 EUR 10,360.00 EUR
52.20 EUR 10,440.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
48.0953 EUR 11,569,603.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/09/2025; UTC+3

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Bulgarian Stock Exchange
MIC: XBUL


23.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Shelly Group SE
51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
Internet: www.corporate.shelly.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100844  23.09.2025 CET/CEST





