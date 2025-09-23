Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie 34751365 / BG1100003166
23.09.2025 20:39:26
EQS-DD: Shelly Group SE: Dimitar Dimitrov, sell
Allterco AD Registered Shs
51.00 EUR -3.41%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Shelly Group SE
|51 Cherny Vrah Bldv., Office building 3, Floor 2 and 3
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Internet:
|www.corporate.shelly.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
100844 23.09.2025 CET/CEST
