EQS-DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.07.2025 / 21:00 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name AOC Fox S.à r.l. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Florian Schuhbauer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name HomeToGo SE b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.40 EUR 4,124 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 4,124 — Price 1.40 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-26 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction LNEQ 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.40 EUR 20,000 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 20,000 — Price 1.40 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-26 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction TQEA 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.40 EUR 3,496 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 3,496 — Price 1.40 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-26 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction TQEM 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.40 EUR 44,636 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 44,636 — Price 1.40 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-26 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction TQEX 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.40 EUR 166,828 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 166,828 — Price 1.40 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-26 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction XETA 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.40 EUR 916 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 916 — Price 1.40 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-26 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction XPOS 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.40 EUR 60,000 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 60,000 — Price 1.40 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-27 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction XETA 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.38 EUR 102,920 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 102,920 — Price 1.38 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-30 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction ENTW 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.38 EUR 6,492 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 6,492 — Price 1.38 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-30 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction LNEQ 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.38 EUR 1,165 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 1,165 — Price 1.38 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-30 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction TQEM 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.38 EUR 10,435 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 10,435 — Price 1.38 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-30 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction XETA 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.38 EUR 8,988 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 8,988 — Price 1.38 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-30 (UTC + 1) f) Place of transaction XPOS

