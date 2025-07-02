EQS-DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|AOC Fox S.à r.l.
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Florian Schuhbauer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name
|HomeToGo SE
|b)
|LEI
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.40 EUR
|4,124
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|4,124
|— Price
|1.40 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-26 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|LNEQ
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.40 EUR
|20,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|20,000
|— Price
|1.40 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-26 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|TQEA
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.40 EUR
|3,496
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|3,496
|— Price
|1.40 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-26 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|TQEM
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.40 EUR
|44,636
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|44,636
|— Price
|1.40 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-26 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|TQEX
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.40 EUR
|166,828
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|166,828
|— Price
|1.40 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-26 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.40 EUR
|916
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|916
|— Price
|1.40 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-26 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XPOS
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.40 EUR
|60,000
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|60,000
|— Price
|1.40 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-27 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.38 EUR
|102,920
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|102,920
|— Price
|1.38 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-30 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|ENTW
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.38 EUR
|6,492
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|6,492
|— Price
|1.38 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-30 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|LNEQ
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.38 EUR
|1,165
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|1,165
|— Price
|1.38 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-30 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|TQEM
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.38 EUR
|10,435
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|10,435
|— Price
|1.38 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-30 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XETA
|
|
|
|
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Class A Shares
|
|Identification code
|LU2290523658
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.38 EUR
|8,988
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|— Aggregated volume
|8,988
|— Price
|1.38 EUR
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-06-30 (UTC + 1)
|f)
|Place of transaction
|XPOS