EQS-Adhoc: HomeToGo Now Guides on Standalone Basis Due to Confirmed Delayed Closing of Interhome Acquisition - Mid-term Growth Trajectory Fully Intact

30-Jun-2025 / 21:33 CET/CEST

HomeToGo Now Guides on Standalone Basis Due to Confirmed Delayed Closing of Interhome Acquisition - Mid-term Growth Trajectory Fully Intact

Luxembourg, 30 June 2025 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that it is adjusting its financial guidance for the full year 2025 due to the now confirmed delay in the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Interhome.

As communicated on 27 May 2025, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) has initiated an in-depth investigation (Phase II review) of the planned acquisition of Hotelplan Group by DERTOUR Group. While HomeToGo is not directly subject to this review and has already obtained all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Interhome, the two acquisitions have originally been agreed to close jointly.

Despite positive constructive discussions in the past weeks, it is still not clear whether and, if so, until when an earlier closing would be achievable. As a result, HomeToGo now conservatively expects to complete its acquisition of Interhome latest by the end of September 2025 – approximately four months later than originally anticipated in HomeToGo’s FY/25 guidance announced on 27 March 2025 solely due to the length of the Phase II review. The purchase price for the acquisition of Interhome is structured with a so-called “locked box” mechanism, which ensures that the agreed economic terms remain unchanged despite the confirmed delay in closing, leading to an expected significant positive effect on the Group’s cash position at closing.

Due to the delay and the resulting shift in the expected consolidation of Interhome, HomeToGo for now excludes the expected effects of the Interhome acquisition and instead guides on a standalone basis for FY/25: The Company now expects on a standalone basis, i.e. excluding any Interhome impact, Booking Revenues of more than €270M (previously more than €350M including the Interhome acquisition), standalone IFRS Revenues of more than €230M (previously more than €300M including the Interhome acquisition), and standalone Adjusted EBITDA of more than €19M (previously more than €35M including the Interhome acquisition). HomeToGo continues to expect positive Free Cash Flow in the full year 2025 on a standalone basis.

HomeToGo maintains full confidence in its mid-term growth trajectory and the synergy potential following the consolidation of Interhome. For FY/26, HomeToGo expects continued growth across all key financial metrics: Booking Revenues including the consolidated Interhome business are expected to comfortably exceed €400M (compared to the new FY/25 guidance of more than €270M excluding Interhome), while IFRS Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA are projected to increase significantly compared to the FY/25 initial guidance incl. Interhome of more than €300M and more than €35M, respectively. Free Cash Flow is expected to improve even more significantly YoY.

Investor Relations Contact

Sebastian Grabert, CFA

+49 157 501 63731

IR@hometogo.com

Media Contact

Jonas Upmann

Press@hometogo.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this announcement may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, “goal” or “target” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of its affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures

This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA, Booking Revenues and Free Cash Flow, the Company refers to the corresponding definitions published on its IR website under IR resources (http://ir.hometogo.de/).