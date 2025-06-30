|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.06.2025 21:33:04
EQS-Adhoc: HomeToGo Now Guides on Standalone Basis Due to Confirmed Delayed Closing of Interhome Acquisition - Mid-term Growth Trajectory Fully Intact
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HomeToGo Now Guides on Standalone Basis Due to Confirmed Delayed Closing of Interhome Acquisition - Mid-term Growth Trajectory Fully Intact
Luxembourg, 30 June 2025 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) announces that it is adjusting its financial guidance for the full year 2025 due to the now confirmed delay in the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Interhome.
As communicated on 27 May 2025, the Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) has initiated an in-depth investigation (Phase II review) of the planned acquisition of Hotelplan Group by DERTOUR Group. While HomeToGo is not directly subject to this review and has already obtained all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Interhome, the two acquisitions have originally been agreed to close jointly.
Despite positive constructive discussions in the past weeks, it is still not clear whether and, if so, until when an earlier closing would be achievable. As a result, HomeToGo now conservatively expects to complete its acquisition of Interhome latest by the end of September 2025 – approximately four months later than originally anticipated in HomeToGo’s FY/25 guidance announced on 27 March 2025 solely due to the length of the Phase II review. The purchase price for the acquisition of Interhome is structured with a so-called “locked box” mechanism, which ensures that the agreed economic terms remain unchanged despite the confirmed delay in closing, leading to an expected significant positive effect on the Group’s cash position at closing.
Due to the delay and the resulting shift in the expected consolidation of Interhome, HomeToGo for now excludes the expected effects of the Interhome acquisition and instead guides on a standalone basis for FY/25: The Company now expects on a standalone basis, i.e. excluding any Interhome impact, Booking Revenues of more than €270M (previously more than €350M including the Interhome acquisition), standalone IFRS Revenues of more than €230M (previously more than €300M including the Interhome acquisition), and standalone Adjusted EBITDA of more than €19M (previously more than €35M including the Interhome acquisition). HomeToGo continues to expect positive Free Cash Flow in the full year 2025 on a standalone basis.
HomeToGo maintains full confidence in its mid-term growth trajectory and the synergy potential following the consolidation of Interhome. For FY/26, HomeToGo expects continued growth across all key financial metrics: Booking Revenues including the consolidated Interhome business are expected to comfortably exceed €400M (compared to the new FY/25 guidance of more than €270M excluding Interhome), while IFRS Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA are projected to increase significantly compared to the FY/25 initial guidance incl. Interhome of more than €300M and more than €35M, respectively. Free Cash Flow is expected to improve even more significantly YoY.
End of Inside Information
30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2162840
|
2162840 30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST