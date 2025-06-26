Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.06.2025 21:00:16

EQS-DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

HomeToGo
1.36 EUR -2.16%
HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2025 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name AOC Fox S.à r.l.
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person closely associated with Florian Schuhbauer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name HomeToGo SE
b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares
  Identification code LU2290523658
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1.45 EUR 325,000
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume 325,000
— Price 1.45 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2025-06-20 (UTC + 1)
f) Place of transaction XETR

26.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




99526  26.06.2025 CET/CEST