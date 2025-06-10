|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
10.06.2025 16:55:54
EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GFT Technologies SE
/ Share buyback
Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares - 7. Interim announcement
Stuttgart, 10 June 2025 - In the period from 2 June 2025 until and including 6 June 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 0 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of 14 April 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
In the period from 2 June 2025 until and including 6 June 2025 shares were acquired as follows
*Without incidental acquisition costs
The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from 15 April 2025 until and including 6 June 2025 by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 245,154 shares.
Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.
The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).
10.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFT Technologies SE
|Schelmenwasenstraße 34
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gft.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2153178 10.06.2025 CET/CEST