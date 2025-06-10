Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.06.2025 16:55:54

EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT
21.96 CHF -2.06%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GFT Technologies SE / Share buyback
Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

10.06.2025 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares - 7. Interim announcement

Stuttgart, 10 June 2025 - In the period from 2 June 2025 until and including 6 June 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 0 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of 14 April 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

In the period from 2 June 2025 until and including 6 June 2025 shares were acquired as follows

Date Number of shares Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Total purchase price (EUR)*
02.06.2025 - - -
03.06.2025 - - -
04.06.2025 - - -
05.06.2025 - - -
06.06.2025 - - -
       
Total - - -

*Without incidental acquisition costs

The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from 15 April 2025 until and including 6 June 2025 by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 245,154 shares.

Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.

The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).


10.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2153178  10.06.2025 CET/CEST