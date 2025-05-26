Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’309 0.9%  SPI 16’932 1.0%  Dow 41’603 -0.6%  DAX 24’010 1.6%  Euro 0.9356 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’404 1.5%  Gold 3’326 -0.9%  Bitcoin 90’404 1.0%  Dollar 0.8219 0.1%  Öl 65.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Oerlikon-Aktie im Plus: Strategische Partnerschaft mit Deutsche Aerogel
thyssenkrupp plant wohl drastischen Umbau - Aktie gewinnt
Swiss Life-Aktie in Grün: Neue Geschäftsführerin
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2024 abgeschlossen
Enel-Aktie mit Plus: Mehrheit an Windparks - Enel stockt US-Beteiligungen auf
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.05.2025 11:16:53

EQS-CMS: Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT
21.96 CHF -2.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GFT Technologies SE / share buyback
Share buyback / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

26.05.2025 / 11:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

GFT Technologies SE / Acquisition of treasury shares - 5. Interim announcement

Stuttgart, 26 May 2025 - In the period from 19 May 2025 until and including 23 May 2025, GFT Technologies SE acquired a total of 32,628 no-par value shares in GFT Technologies SE (ISIN: DE0005800601) as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was disclosed with the announcement of 14 April 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

In the period from 19 May 2025 until and including 23 May 2025 shares were acquired as follows

Date Number of shares Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Total purchase price (EUR)*
19.05.2025 6,116 23.7279 145,119.90
20.05.2025 7,004 23.9403 167,677.90
21.05.2025 7,617 23.8102 181,362.30
22.05.2025 3,891 23.3277 90,768.20
23.05.2025 8,000 22.9001 183,200.55
       
Total 32,628 23.5420 768,128.85

*Without incidental acquisition costs

The total volume of shares repurchased by GFT Technologies SE under this share buyback in the period from 15 April 2025 until and including 23 May 2025 by GFT Technologies SE amounts to 230,669 shares.

Detailed information on the individual transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available online at https://www.gft.com/int/en/about-us/investor-relations/share-buy-back-programme.

The no-par value shares of GFT Technologies SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by GFT Technologies SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).


26.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.gft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2145266  26.05.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu GFT SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten