26.06.2025 10:10:53

EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

RWE
33.79 CHF 0.95%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

26.06.2025 / 10:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 2 – Interim Report No. 3

 

In the period from 16 to 20 June 2025, a total of 224,789 shares were purchased as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 30 May 2025.

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
16.06.2025 XETR 46,368 35.7351 1,656,966.34
17.06.2025 XETR 43,791 35.4751 1,553,490.37
18.06.2025 XETR 43,081 35.3004 1,520,774.97
19.06.2025 XETR 45,840 35.0188 1,605,263.68
20.06.2025 XETR 45,709 35.1663 1,607,414.62

 

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the second tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 2 June 2025 until and including 20 June 2025 amounts to 1,751,397 shares.

 

RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
 

 


26.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2159346  26.06.2025 CET/CEST