21.07.2025 08:37:23
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Transaction in own shares
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Frankfurt/Main, 21 July 2025. – In the period from 14 July 2025 up to including 18 July 2025, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 2,650 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased:
The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 18 July 2025 amounts to 245,400 shares.
The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).
21.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2172028 21.07.2025 CET/CEST
