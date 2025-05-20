EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Longjiao Wang appointed new CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel

20-May-2025 / 19:12 CET/CEST

SMT Scharf AG: Longjiao Wang appointed new CEO

Hamm, May 20, 2025 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that its main shareholder, Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited, has offered the company's former CEO, Mr. Jun Liu, a new position within the group following the company's Annual General Meeting today. Mr. Liu has accepted this position with immediate effect and has resigned from his position as a member of the company's Managing Board.

It is also announced that, at its meeting today, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Longjiao Wang as an additional member of the Managing Board with immediate effect and as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMT Scharf AG. Mr. Wang will further strengthen the company's Managing Board alongside the current members, Mr. Reinhard Reinartz and Mr. Volker Weiss. Mr. Reinartz will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on the Managing Board. Mr. Weiss will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.





