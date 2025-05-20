Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'420 0.5%  SPI 17'037 0.4%  Dow 42'704 -0.2%  DAX 24'036 0.4%  Euro 0.9368 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'455 0.5%  Gold 3'283 1.6%  Bitcoin 88'131 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8323 -0.3%  Öl 65.7 0.4% 
20.05.2025 19:12:37

EQS-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG: Longjiao Wang appointed new CEO

SMT Scharf
7.20 EUR -2.04%
EQS-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SMT Scharf AG: Longjiao Wang appointed new CEO

20-May-2025 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG: Longjiao Wang appointed new CEO

Hamm, May 20, 2025 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN: A3DRAE; ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2) announces that its main shareholder, Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited, has offered the company's former CEO, Mr. Jun Liu, a new position within the group following the company's Annual General Meeting today. Mr. Liu has accepted this position with immediate effect and has resigned from his position as a member of the company's Managing Board.

It is also announced that, at its meeting today, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Longjiao Wang as an additional member of the Managing Board with immediate effect and as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMT Scharf AG. Mr. Wang will further strengthen the company's Managing Board alongside the current members, Mr. Reinhard Reinartz and Mr. Volker Weiss. Mr. Reinartz will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on the Managing Board. Mr. Weiss will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

 

Contact

Investor Relations
cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Phone: +49 (0) 611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49 (0) 611 - 205855-66
Email: burbach@cometis.de

 

 

-End of the ad-hoc announcement-



End of Inside Information

20-May-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Phone: +49 2381 960-01
Fax: +49 2381 960-311
E-mail: info@smtscharf.com
Internet: www.smtscharf.com
ISIN: DE000A3DRAE2
WKN: A3DRAE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2141930

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2141930  20-May-2025 CET/CEST