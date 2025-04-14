|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
14.04.2025 16:08:34
EQS-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes forecast for 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Development of Sales
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes forecast for 2025
Weimar, April 14, 2025 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) publishes its forecast for 2025 with the preliminary financial figures for 2024. In addition to the strategic market development in the field of battery materials, the focus in the current year is on a significant increase in profitability. The revenue forecast for 2025 is EUR 43-45 million after consolidated revenues of around EUR 50.6 million in the past financial year according to preliminary unaudited figures. An EBITDA margin of 7.0 to 9.0 percent is expected for 2025, compared to around 1.4 to 2.0 percent in the past financial year. Following EBITDA which is currently expected in 2024 in line with the most recently published forecast of EUR 0.7-1.0 million (see ad hoc disclosure dated November 19, 2024), IBU-tec hence anticipates a substantial rise in EBITDA also in absolute terms in this year.
With the current forecast for 2025, IBU-tec is deferring the revenue and earnings targets formulated in the IBU2025 strategy for two to three years. This is primarily due to the ongoing economic weakness and the temporarily slower development of electromobility than generally expected. In principle, IBU-tec still considers the targets formulated in the IBU2025 strategy to be achievable. Consequently, annual revenue of EUR 102-130 million is possible in two to three years, with an EBITDA margin of more than 20 percent. Growth will continue to be driven by the battery materials segment, in which IBU-tec is currently recording promising developments.
EXPLANATORY PART
Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec advanced materials AG: “We have two important goals for 2025: A significant increase in profitability and the achievement of economically very important milestones in the battery materials segment. This is reflected in our current planning and the timing of the IBU2025 strategy. Based on current developments, I am very confident that we are now back on track for success after a period of weakness."
The audited 2024 annual financial statements for the IBU-tec Group will be published in the first half of May.
About IBU-tec
The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees.
The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.
Contact
edicto GmbH
End of Inside Information
14-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IBU-tec advanced materials AG
|Hainweg 9-10
|99425 Weimar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
|E-mail:
|mail@ibu-tec.de
|Internet:
|www.ibu-tec.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYHT5
|WKN:
|A0XYHT
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2117486
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2117486 14-Apr-2025 CET/CEST