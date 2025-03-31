EQS-News: IBU-tec and Wanhua Chemical agree on development partnership for battery materials

EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

Weimar, March 31, 2025 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) and Wanhua Chemical Group Battery Technology Co., Ltd. (Wanhua Chemical) have entered into a development partnership for LFP battery materials. A corresponding Joint Development Agreement (JDA) was signed by high-ranking representatives of the two companies. The aim is to produce an LFP cathode material in Europe under the technical collaboration of two companies.

Within the framework of the development partnership, IBU-tec will adapt the corresponding processes in calcination to the specifications of Wanhua Chemical’s precursor and carry out a scale-up towards the industrial scale in the coming months. The development partners expect to have reliable results in the third quarter of the current year as to whether the joint development will meet market requirements in Europe and North America. If this is the case, it will open up extensive potential for the production of an LFP cathode material in Germany that would be part of a European value chain in the battery sector.

The listed Wanhua Chemical Chemical Group is one of the world's leading chemical companies and generated sales revenues of more than USD 26 billion in 2024 with over 29,000 employees worldwide. The development partnership with Wanhua Chemical does not affect the progress of concrete talks with further companies on far-reaching cooperation, which IBU-tec is currently conducting.

Ulrich Weitz, member of the Executive Board of IBU-tec and Chief Product Officer in charge of the battery segment: “We see the development partnership with Wanhua Chemical as a further step towards IBU-tec's participation in a European value chain in the battery sector. If successful, IBU-tec would ultimately be in a position to produce a European LFP cathode material in Germany in large volumes and at even more attractive prices. We are proud that a major global player like Wanhua Chemical is embarking on this exciting development journey with IBU-tec in the coming months."

Carl Hua, Vice resident of the Wanhua Chemical Group: “LFP shows the dominant position (almost 80% share in EV in Chinese market), and is almost the only commercial available solution for energy storage. Battery materials are an important driver in the success story of Wanhua Chemical. We are committed to ongoing progress and the continued expansion of our global market position. In IBU-tec, we have found a highly qualified development partner with whom we want to jointly exploit new potential in LFP cathode materials. We are confident that in the coming months we will be able to achieve a positive material development together, which can also be the basis for further close cooperation.”

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees.

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

