EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Earnings in the first quarter of 2025 significantly above the previous year's level

GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the first quarter of 2025 significantly above the previous year's level

Ursensollen, April 11, 2025 – According to preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG recorded a significant year-on-year improvement in earnings in the first quarter of 2025. With Group revenues of EUR 487.4 million (Q1 2024: EUR 498.6 million), operating EBIT increased significantly to EUR 23.9 million (Q1 2024: EUR 9.4 million). Operating EBIT was adjusted for negative currency effects of EUR 4.7 million.

The positive earnings development is due to the restructuring measures under the Top 10 program, which are increasingly taking effect. Among other things, capacities in the EMEA region were adjusted to reflect the lower customer demand. The conclusion of the restructuring and future-oriented collective agreement for the Amberg sites also had a positive impact on earnings.

In light of the performance to date, the GRAMMER AG Executive Board is reiterating its full-year guidance for 2025, which foresees revenue on a par with the previous year at approx. EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of around EUR 60 million.

However, the outlook depends considerably on further geopolitical developments and their effects on the global economy. In particular, risks could arise from trade policy uncertainties. The tariffs introduced by the United States could have a significant impact on the automotive industry and lead to disruptions in global supply chains.

The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2025 will be published as planned on April 29, 2025.

The Executive Board

GRAMMER AG

