Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’210 -0.3%  SPI 15’062 0.0%  Dow 39’594 -2.5%  DAX 20’517 -0.2%  Euro 0.9269 0.5%  EStoxx50 4’816 -0.1%  Gold 3’223 1.5%  Bitcoin 66’190 1.4%  Dollar 0.8145 -1.2%  Öl 63.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
SPI-Wert Tecan (N)-Aktie: Auf diesem Niveau befindet sich die Tecan (N)-Dividendenauszahlung
SPI-Wert Julius Bär-Aktie: Die Dividende von Julius Bär im Detail
Stoxx Europe 50-Titel UBS-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet UBS Anlegern eine Freude
SPI-Papier Galenica-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Galenica Aktionären eine Freude
SPI-Titel Comet-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Comet-Aktionäre freuen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.04.2025 10:26:56

EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Earnings in the first quarter of 2025 significantly above the previous year's level

Grammer
58.97 CHF 94.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Earnings in the first quarter of 2025 significantly above the previous year's level

11-Apr-2025 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

 

GRAMMER AG: Earnings in the first quarter of 2025 significantly above the previous year's level

Ursensollen, April 11, 2025 – According to preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG recorded a significant year-on-year improvement in earnings in the first quarter of 2025. With Group revenues of EUR 487.4 million (Q1 2024: EUR 498.6 million), operating EBIT increased significantly to EUR 23.9 million (Q1 2024: EUR 9.4 million). Operating EBIT was adjusted for negative currency effects of EUR 4.7 million.

The positive earnings development is due to the restructuring measures under the Top 10 program, which are increasingly taking effect. Among other things, capacities in the EMEA region were adjusted to reflect the lower customer demand. The conclusion of the restructuring and future-oriented collective agreement for the Amberg sites also had a positive impact on earnings.

In light of the performance to date, the GRAMMER AG Executive Board is reiterating its full-year guidance for 2025, which foresees revenue on a par with the previous year at approx. EUR 1.9 billion and operating EBIT of around EUR 60 million.

However, the outlook depends considerably on further geopolitical developments and their effects on the global economy. In particular, risks could arise from trade policy uncertainties. The tariffs introduced by the United States could have a significant impact on the automotive industry and lead to disruptions in global supply chains.

The quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2025 will be published as planned on April 29, 2025.

The Executive Board
GRAMMER AG

 

Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com


End of Inside Information

11-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2116292

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2116292  11-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Grammer AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten