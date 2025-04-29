Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'028 0.7%  SPI 16'330 0.7%  Dow 40'228 0.3%  DAX 22'272 0.1%  Euro 0.9378 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'170 0.3%  Gold 3'320 -0.7%  Bitcoin 77'964 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8229 0.3%  Öl 65.3 -0.6% 
Top News
BASF-Aktie: Millionenschwere Investition in Ludwigshafen
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken Goldpreis - Ölpreis leidet unter Nachfragesorgen
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss mit Gewinntaucher im ersten Quartal
AEVIS VICTORIA-Aktie: AEVIS VICTORIA-Hotelsparte MRH Switzerland wächst im ersten Quartal
SIG mit solidem Wachstum im ersten Quartal
29.04.2025 08:16:01

EQS-AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Grammer
58.97 CHF 94.96%
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.04.2025 / 08:16 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2025
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/quartalsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2025
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/quarterly-reports/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2025
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/quartalsberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 30, 2025
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/quarterly-reports/

29.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2125934  29.04.2025 CET/CEST

