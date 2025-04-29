EQS-AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2025Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/quartalsberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 29, 2025Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/quarterly-reports/ Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 30, 2025Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/quartalsberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 30, 2025Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/quarterly-reports/

