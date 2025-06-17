EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG reagiert auf Medienberichte

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Schlagwort(e): Fusionen & Übernahmen/ Private Equity

Gerresheimer AG reagiert auf Medienberichte



17.06.2025 / 19:49 CET/CEST

Gerresheimer AG reagiert auf Medienberichte Düsseldorf, 17. Juni 2025. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) reagiert auf Medienberichte, wonach KPS Capital Partners sich gegen eine Zusammenarbeit mit Warburg Pincus im Hinblick auf ein mögliches öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für die Gerresheimer AG entschieden habe. KPS Capital Partners hat der Gerresheimer AG auf Nachfrage mitgeteilt, dass sie weiterhin in Gesprächen mit Warburg Pincus sind. Die Gespräche über ein mögliches Übernahmeangebot sind ergebnisoffen. Es ist nicht absehbar, ob und wann es zu einem öffentlichen Übernahmeangebot kommen wird. _______________________ Ende der Insiderinformation Kontakt Gerresheimer AG Investor Relations Guido Pickert

KPS Is Said to End Talks With Warburg Pincus on Gerresheimer Bid

By Eyk Henning and Dinesh Nair

(Bloomberg) -- KPS Capital Partners has decided against teaming up with Warburg Pincus on a potential joint bid for Gerresheimer AG, people familiar with the matter said, adding uncertainty to a deal for the German maker of packaging for drugs and cosmetics.

KPS has decided against pursuing a deal after holding discussions with Warburg Pincus and conducting due diligence, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private. A bid from Warburg Pincus alone could prove difficult, some of the people said.

Shares of Gerresheimer have dropped more than a third this year, giving the company a market value of about€1.6 billion ($1.8 billion). The stock slumped 23% on June 2, the most since the global financial crisis in 2008,after the company cut its outlook and dividend.

Deliberations are ongoing and Warburg Pincus hasn’t made any final decisions on how it will proceed, thepeople said. Representatives for KPS, Warburg Pincus and Gerresheimer declined to comment.

Warburg Pincus was in discussions with KPS on a potential joint bid in the €70s for each Gerresheimer share, Bloomberg News reported last month. KPS was mainly interested in the company’s molded glass operations, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Prior to the talks with KPS, Warburg Pincus had initially teamed up with KKR & Co. to pursue a deal for the German company, but KKR later walked away from the consortium, Bloomberg News reported in April.

Gerresheimer has been in the crosshairs for a takeover by buyout firms for years. It’s been seen as a prime breakup candidate due to the different nature of its two businesses. Its cosmetics arm makes plastic bottles and glass jars for perfume and skincare products, while its drug unit manufactures more complex packaging from syringes and glass vials to advanced products like injectors, inhalers and wearable infusors.

Dusseldorf-based Gerresheimer has separately been exploring strategic options for its molded glass business since last year.

