EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: solute takes over 100% of shares in Checkout Charlie

ad pepper media International N.V.: solute takes over 100% of shares in Checkout Charlie

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 18 July 2025

solute GmbH (“solute”), a majority-owned subsidiary of ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145), today signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Checkout Charlie GmbH (“Checkout Charlie”) from RTL interactive GmbH (the “transaction”). The purchase price is in the mid-single-digit million range and will be settled in cash, funded by solute`s internal liquidity. The transaction is still contingent upon customary closing conditions and the requisite approvals from relevant governing bodies.

The acquisition represents a significant strategic milestone in the ad pepper Group’s growth strategy and complements its existing digital portfolio. solute operates billiger.de, one of the leading price comparison portals in German-speaking countries, and is an innovative provider of performance marketing solutions.

Checkout Charlie is a premium international affiliate marketing publisher, operating several leading voucher and cashback portals in the DACH region, including Sparwelt.de, Gutscheine.de and shopmate.eu. In addition to its own platforms, the company also operates voucher portals in collaboration with major media partners, such as ntv.de as well as nzz.ch and 20min.ch in Switzerland.

In the past financial year 2024, Checkout Charlie has generated revenue of around EUR 9.6 million and EBITDA of approx. EUR 1.8 million. The consolidation of Checkout Charlie’s financial results into the ad pepper Group will occur shortly after closing and is expected to take place during the third quarter.

