EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V.: solute takes over 100% of shares in Checkout Charlie

ad pepper media International
2.96 EUR 3.50%
EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
ad pepper media International N.V.: solute takes over 100% of shares in Checkout Charlie

18-Jul-2025 / 19:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V.: solute takes over 100% of shares in Checkout Charlie

 

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 18 July 2025

 

solute GmbH (“solute”), a majority-owned subsidiary of ad pepper media International N.V. (ISIN: NL0000238145), today signed a purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Checkout Charlie GmbH (“Checkout Charlie”) from RTL interactive GmbH (the “transaction”). The purchase price is in the mid-single-digit million range and will be settled in cash, funded by solute`s internal liquidity. The transaction is still contingent upon customary closing conditions and the requisite approvals from relevant governing bodies.

 

The acquisition represents a significant strategic milestone in the ad pepper Group’s growth strategy and complements its existing digital portfolio. solute operates billiger.de, one of the leading price comparison portals in German-speaking countries, and is an innovative provider of performance marketing solutions.

 

Checkout Charlie is a premium international affiliate marketing publisher, operating several leading voucher and cashback portals in the DACH region, including Sparwelt.de, Gutscheine.de and shopmate.eu. In addition to its own platforms, the company also operates voucher portals in collaboration with major media partners, such as ntv.de as well as nzz.ch and 20min.ch in Switzerland.

 

In the past financial year 2024, Checkout Charlie has generated revenue of around EUR 9.6 million and EBITDA of approx. EUR 1.8 million. The consolidation of Checkout Charlie’s financial results into the ad pepper Group will occur shortly after closing and is expected to take place during the third quarter. 

 

 

Contact:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

 



End of Inside Information

18-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 146
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2171940

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2171940  18-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

