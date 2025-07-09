|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
09.07.2025 10:09:34
EQS-News: Press Release: ad pepper Group increases majority stake in solute to over 60%
|
EQS-News: ad pepper media International N.V.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
With this additional share acquisition, ad pepper Group is continuing its consistent growth strategy while maintaining its focus on integrated, technology-driven solutions in digital marketing.
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 9 July 2025 – ad pepper media International N.V., a leading corporate group for digital performance marketing, has increased its stake in solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG to 60.15 percent (previously 58.86 percent). The additional shares were acquired from Oeding Info GmbH (0.87 percent) and Telefonbuchverlag Ludwig Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG (0.42 percent). The purchase price is being paid in cash, based on the same valuation parameters used in the previous two increases of our shareholding. The transactions are subject to usual closing conditions. As previously announced in the ad hoc release dated 24 April 2025, solute will be included into the consolidated financial statements of the ad pepper Group’s second quarter financial statements. ad pepper expects to further increase its stake in solute in the coming quarters.
solute: Innovative growth driver within the ad pepper Group portfolio
"By further increasing our stake in solute, we are sending a clear signal for growth and market leadership in digital performance marketing. This creates sustainable value for the ad pepper Group and reaffirms our commitment to our shareholders’ interests. Together with solute, we are expanding our scalability and building a connected, platform-based ecosystem," says Dr Jens Körner, CEO of the ad pepper Group.
About ad pepper Group
About solute
Press Contact
09.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 146
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2167366
