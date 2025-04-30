Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.04.2025 23:30:14

EEII AG: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: EEII AG 2024 Annual Results

EEII
2.22 CHF 5.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EEII AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
EEII AG: Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: EEII AG 2024 Annual Results

30-Apr-2025 / 23:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-Hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules: EEII AG 2024 Annual Results

 

Zug, April 30, 2025

 

 

EEII AG publishes annual results 2024

EEII reports a loss of CHF 950,200 (2023: loss of CHF 419,234) for 2024. The negative business result reflects the company's operating expenses as well as a precautionary provision of CHF 500,000 for the planned acquisition of LGW Holding in 2025.

EEII AG's last remaining investment, the stake in Russian Gazprom, was sold at book value in an OTC transaction.   The intrinsic value of the share fell (NAV) to CHF -0.59 as at 31.12.2024 (31.12.2023: CHF 0.04).

The company's liquidity is guaranteed by a subordinated shareholder loan and the Board of Directors has decided that solvency will be restored with a capital increase in the course of 2025.

Events after the balance sheet date

On 31 January 2025, the company had to write off an advance payment of CHF 500,000 for the acquisition of LGW Holding SA. The integration of LGW Holding SA failed due to a delay in the integration of Jubin Frères SA. As a result, the financing of the complete integration could not be finalised as planned. The integration of Jubin Frères SA should take place in the course of 2025.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting on March 7, 2025, the Board of Directors of EEII AG was reduced to three members and restructured.  With the new organization, the roles of the CEO and the Board of Directors were separated to strengthen corporate governance. Christian Lüscher has taken over the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors from Alexandre Uldry. Alexandre Uldry will continue to assume responsibility as CEO.

 

The complete Annual Report 2024 and further information are available on the website www.eeii.ch; a copy will be sent to shareholders in writing upon request.

For further information please contact:

Marc Comina, Spokesperson of EEII AG, marc@clpr.ch, +41 79 138 3495).

 

EEII is listed on the Swiss Exchange (SIX) (Bloomberg: EEII SW Equity).


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: EEII AG
Alpenstrasse 15
6304 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 729 42 80
Fax: +41 41 729 42 29
E-mail: info@eeii.ch
Internet: www.eeii.ch
ISIN: CH0007162958
Valor: 940179
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2128382

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2128382  30-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

