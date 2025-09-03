Hansa Investment Company Aktie 48854429 / BMG428941162
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
03.09.2025 18:19:23
Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN)
|
Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 3 September 2025
Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN)
Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (LSE: HAN,HANA).
Hansa Investment Company (HICL) offers investors a portfolio of best-in-class managers that are often hard to access for retail investors, including country and thematic funds, a portfolio of direct value-biased global equities and a defensive allocation. The manager has also recently started a private asset programme. Historically, investors have been wary of HICL’s illiquid exposure to Brazil, and its complex structure, and this has seen the company trade at a substantial ‘double discount’ of around 50%. However, recent developments are transforming HICL’s structure. Its holding in Ocean Wilson Holdings (OWHL) sold its Brazilian asset, Wilson Sons, and HICL is currently seeking to combine with OWHL. This will greatly simplify its structure and accelerate its private asset programme, while also delivering significant benefits to its shareholders and clearing the way for a potential narrowing in the discount.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2192772 03-Sep-2025
Nachrichten zu Hansa Investment Company Ltd Registered Shs
|
18:19
|Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN) (EQS Group)
|
19.06.25
|Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (LSE: HAN) (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Hansa Investment Company Ltd Registered Shs
KI Aktien – Gewinner der Digitalisierung – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer live aus New York über den aktuellen Stand der KI-Aktien. Sind die Kurse von Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Alphabet und Apple noch gerechtfertigt – oder stehen wir kurz vor einer Spekulationsblase?
📈 Tim analysiert die Zahlen, Investitionen und Bewertungen der grossen Tech-Konzerne und zeigt, wie viel Kapital derzeit in KI-Infrastruktur fliesst. Zudem diskutieren wir, welche Randbereiche vom KI-Boom profitieren könnten – etwa Rechenzentren, Stromversorger oder Hardwarehersteller.
Themen im Video:
🔹Die „Magnificent 7“ im Check: Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Apple
🔹Investitionen in KI: 71 Mrd. bei Meta, 120 Mrd. bei Microsoft
🔹Nvidia: Marktführer, aber extrem teuer
🔹Apple: Aufholjagd oder zu spät dran?
🔹Gefahr einer KI-Blase?
🔹Welche Alternativen bieten sich für Langfristinvestoren?
🔹Rechenzentren, Energieanbieter & Zulieferer im Fokus
🔹Wie Tim mit Rücksetzern und Seitwärtsphasen umgeht
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung zur Wochenmitte: SMI und DAX ziehen letztlich an - Märkte in Fernost schliessen mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte freundlicher, während auch der deutsche Leitindex wieder zulegen konnte. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Unterdessen ging es für die asiatischen Indizes am Mittwoch nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}