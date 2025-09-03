Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hansa Investment Company Aktie

03.09.2025 18:19:23

Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN)

Hansa Investment Company
2.72 GBP 0.74%
Edison Investment Research Limited
03-Sep-2025 / 17:19 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 3 September 2025

 

Hansa Investment Company (HICL) offers investors a portfolio of best-in-class managers that are often hard to access for retail investors, including country and thematic funds, a portfolio of direct value-biased global equities and a defensive allocation. The manager has also recently started a private asset programme. Historically, investors have been wary of HICL’s illiquid exposure to Brazil, and its complex structure, and this has seen the company trade at a substantial ‘double discount’ of around 50%. However, recent developments are transforming HICL’s structure. Its holding in Ocean Wilson Holdings (OWHL) sold its Brazilian asset, Wilson Sons, and HICL is currently seeking to combine with OWHL. This will greatly simplify its structure and accelerate its private asset programme, while also delivering significant benefits to its shareholders and clearing the way for a potential narrowing in the discount.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2192772  03-Sep-2025 

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}