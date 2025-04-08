|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
08.04.2025 17:45:00
Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025
Nanterre, April 08th, 2025
Disclosure of transactions in on shares
from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|02/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|64 396
|117,825300
|XPAR
|VINCI
|02/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|32 568
|117,834400
|CEUX
|VINCI
|02/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|11 036
|117,756000
|TQEX
|VINCI
|03/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|67 398
|117,503800
|XPAR
|VINCI
|03/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|28 316
|117,521100
|CEUX
|VINCI
|03/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|11 433
|117,575200
|TQEX
|VINCI
|04/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|90 132
|113,701600
|XPAR
|VINCI
|04/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|38 683
|113,871100
|CEUX
|VINCI
|04/04/2025
|FR0000125486
|7 783
|114,591200
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|351 745
|116,1667
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment
Nachrichten zu VINCI
|
31.03.25
|So schätzen Analysten die VINCI-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
31.03.25
|EURO STOXX 50-Wert VINCI-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in VINCI von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
24.03.25
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel VINCI-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in VINCI von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
17.03.25