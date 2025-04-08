Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’359 2.8%  SPI 15’203 2.8%  Dow 38’939 2.6%  DAX 20’256 2.4%  Euro 0.9345 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’768 2.4%  Gold 3’003 0.7%  Bitcoin 67’124 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8561 -0.4%  Öl 64.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278
Top News
VAT bleibt zuversichtlich für 2025: Analysten zwischen Optimismus und Zurückhaltung
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Dienstagnachmittag
Tilray-Aktie in Rot: Tilray verfehlt Erwartungen
McDonald's-Aktie in Grün: Weitere Expansion in der Schweiz
Stellantis-Aktie tiefer: Stellantis zieht wohl Trennung von Maserati und Alfa Romeo in Betracht
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.04.2025 17:45:00

Disclosure of transactions in on shares from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025

VINCI
100.22 CHF -8.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nanterre, April 08th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from April 02nd to April 04th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI02/04/2025FR000012548664 396117,825300XPAR
VINCI02/04/2025FR000012548632 568117,834400CEUX
VINCI02/04/2025FR000012548611 036117,756000TQEX
VINCI03/04/2025FR000012548667 398117,503800XPAR
VINCI03/04/2025FR000012548628 316117,521100CEUX
VINCI03/04/2025FR000012548611 433117,575200TQEX
VINCI04/04/2025FR000012548690 132113,701600XPAR
VINCI04/04/2025FR000012548638 683113,871100CEUX
VINCI04/04/2025FR00001254867 783114,591200TQEX
      
  TOTAL351 745116,1667 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Nachrichten zu VINCI

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?