STAAR Surgical Company Aktie

08.10.2025 04:22:58

Defender Capital Opposes STAAR Surgical's Proposed Acquisition By Alcon

STAAR Surgical Company
85.95 CHF -35.62%
(RTTNews) - Defender Capital, a long-term shareholder of STAAR Surgical Co. (STAA) holding approximately 1.5% of the Company's outstanding common stock, issued a statement opposing the proposed acquisition of STAAR by Alcon Inc. (ALC).

Defender Capital emphasized its continued confidence in STAAR's intrinsic value, noting that the $28 per share offer from Alcon significantly undervalues the Company. This concern is heightened by the fact that STAAR's Board of Directors previously rejected a $58 per share cash offer from Alcon just sixteen months ago.

Citing recent positive projections and an optimistic outlook from STAAR's management, Defender Capital expressed disappointment in the Board's decision to pursue a transaction that, in its view, fails to reflect the Company's potential as an independent entity.