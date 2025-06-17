Correcting and Replacing: Visa unveils Flex Credential in Vietnam, ushering in a new era of payment flexibility and financial empowerment for consumers



EQS Newswire / 17/06/2025 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in financial confidence and readiness for major purchases, Visa survey

With Visa Flex Credential, consumers can seamlessly choose how they pay, via credit, debit, and more, all on a single credential, redefining the future of payments

HCMC, VIETNAM -





According to Visa's latest Green Shoots Radar survey[1], Vietnamese consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, lead Southeast Asia in financial confidence and ambition. Today's young Vietnamese are prioritising investments in education (66%), healthcare (65%), electronics (63%), and travel (61%), showing a readiness to make big-ticket purchases and take control of their financial futures.



Visa Flex Credential is reimagining the credential for the next generation, designed to put the power of choice directly in consumers' hands at every transaction – enabling them to opt for debit on daily purchases, credit for larger expenses, or even redeeming loyalty points when checking out, whether it's for everyday essentials or a dream vacation.



"Visa is committed to empowering consumers with innovative solutions that put them in control of their financial future. Flex Credential is Visa's breakthrough solution that enables the integration of multiple funding sources through a single card credential, providing cardholders with maximum flexibility to efficiently manage and utilize their payment forms. In specific Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam & Laos.



Mr. Nguyen Tam Khoa, Deputy Head of Consumer Division at ACB, shared: "The Visa Flex Credential truly speaks for itself, elevating the customer experience to a new level. While there are quite a few similar solutions in the market, the Visa Flex Credential stands out by meeting all customer needs, such as flexible payment source selection, a variety of transaction methods from offline to online, and the ability to choose from a wide range of suitable offers, all while ensuring independent, clear, and transparent spending management for each card."



Visa first launched Flex Credential in partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company (SMCC), known as Olive, two years ago in Japan. Today, more than 5 million Olive account holders are benefitting from the Visa Flex Credential. The Olive card continues to outperform, with cardholder transactions averaging 40% higher than the national average in Japan over the past year. Visa and SMCC have expanded the Visa Flex Credential to support small businesses with the flexibility to switch between business and personal accounts using the same Olive card, enhancing access to credit and cash flow management.



Key features of Visa Flex Credential:



Customisable payment options : Switch effortlessly between payment modes, such as debit, credit, prepaid, loyalty points etc. to suit different spending needs and having one credential for life.

: Switch effortlessly between payment modes, such as debit, credit, prepaid, loyalty points etc. to suit different spending needs and having one credential for life. Advanced security protocols: Benefit from Visa's latest security technologies to stay protected against fraud.

Benefit from Visa's latest security technologies to stay protected against fraud. Personalised insights and control : Use AI-driven insights to better manage your finances and spending habits.

: Use AI-driven insights to better manage your finances and spending habits. Unified payment experience: Manage all your financial transactions through a single, easy-to-use platform. Visa and ACB are proud partners of





[1] The Green Shoots Radar study is conducted quarterly by Visa to track consumer sentiments across financial services, commerce, travel, and other categories. The total sample size is 14,250 respondents across 14 Asia-Pacific countries, including Vietnam, with male and female participants aged 18 to 65 years old.



Hashtag: #Visa #VisaFlexCredential #DigitalEconomy #AsiaCommercialJointStockBank(ACB) #ACBOneApp

HCMC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2025 - Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, announced the launch of Visa Flex Credential , offering new ways for consumers to manage and spend their money, with Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) becoming the first bank in Vietnam – and Southeast Asia – to offer this feature. Starting today, ACB Visa cardholders can seamlessly switch between debit and credit cards via the ACB One app. By the end of 2025, additional issuers will expand Visa Flex Credential to more Vietnamese consumers, enabling expanded use-cases.According to Visa's latest Green Shoots Radar survey[1], Vietnamese consumers, especially Gen Z and Millennials, lead Southeast Asia in financial confidence and ambition. Today's young Vietnamese are prioritising investments in education (66%), healthcare (65%), electronics (63%), and travel (61%), showing a readiness to make big-ticket purchases and take control of their financial futures.Visa Flex Credential is reimagining the credential for the next generation, designed to put the power of choice directly in consumers' hands at every transaction – enabling them to opt for debit on daily purchases, credit for larger expenses, or even redeeming loyalty points when checking out, whether it's for everyday essentials or a dream vacation."Visa is committed to empowering consumers with innovative solutions that put them in control of their financial future. Flex Credential is Visa's breakthrough solution that enables the integration of multiple funding sources through a single card credential, providing cardholders with maximum flexibility to efficiently manage and utilize their payment forms. In specific markets such as the U.S. and UAE, Visa Flex Credential allows cardholders to choose to pay now or pay over time directly from the app, as well as access multiple currency accounts through a single credential – making cross-border payments simple and seamless. We are proud to bring this solution to Vietnam, making digital payments more accessible and contributing to Vietnam's digital and financial inclusion and overall economic growth," saidshared: "The Visa Flex Credential truly speaks for itself, elevating the customer experience to a new level. While there are quite a few similar solutions in the market, the Visa Flex Credential stands out by meeting all customer needs, such as flexible payment source selection, a variety of transaction methods from offline to online, and the ability to choose from a wide range of suitable offers, all while ensuring independent, clear, and transparent spending management for each card."Visa first launched Flex Credential in partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company (SMCC), known as Olive, two years ago in Japan. Today, more than 5 million Olive account holders are benefitting from the Visa Flex Credential. The Olive card continues to outperform, with cardholder transactions averaging 40% higher than the national average in Japan over the past year. Visa and SMCC have expanded the Visa Flex Credential to support small businesses with the flexibility to switch between business and personal accounts using the same Olive card, enhancing access to credit and cash flow management.Visa and ACB are proud partners of Cashless Day 2025 , demonstrating their commitment to promoting digital payment solutions in Vietnam. This collaboration further highlights their shared vision of fostering economic empowerment through innovative technology.Hashtag: #Visa #VisaFlexCredential #DigitalEconomy #AsiaCommercialJointStockBank(ACB) #ACBOneApp The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Visa Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.



News Source: Visa

News Source: Visa 17/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

