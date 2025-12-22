Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Clearwater Analytics To Be Taken Private In $8.4 Bln Deal Led By Permira Investor Group

(RTTNews) - Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) announced that it has agreed to be acquired in a transaction valued at approximately $8.4 billion by an Investor Group led by Permira and Warburg Pincus, with participation from Temasek. The Investor Group also has key support from Francisco Partners. Following this development, the Clearwater Analytics Board of Directors has formally approved the transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, CWAN stockholders will receive $24.55 per share in cash upon completion of the proposed acquisition. This purchase price represents a premium of about 47 percent over CWAN's undisturbed share price as of November 10, 2025, the last trading day before media reports surfaced regarding a potential transaction.

During the pendency of the acquisition, CWAN will continue to operate as usual, maintaining its commitment to clients, employees, and partners. The transaction remains subject to approval by CWAN's stockholders and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, contingent on customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Upon completion, CWAN's common stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and the company will transition to become a privately held entity.

The merger agreement also includes a "go-shop" period ending January 23, 2026. During this time, CWAN, under the direction of its Special Committee and with the assistance of advisors, may actively solicit and evaluate alternative acquisition proposals. A potential 10-day extension is available for parties that submit proposals during the initial period. However, there is no assurance that this process will result in a superior offer.

CWAN closed at $22.25 on December 19, up $0.29 or 1.32%. In overnight trading on December 21, the stock rose to $24.00, gaining $1.75 or 7.87%.