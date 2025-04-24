Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.04.2025 19:30:00

Casino Group: Confirmation of a repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders

Confirmation of a repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders

Paris, 24 April 2025

Casino Group announces that it has repaid, on April 24, 2025, €56.0 m of the secured debt
carried by its subsidiary Quatrim, including €55.8 m of principal and €0.2 m of accrued interest.

This transaction reduces, the nominal amount of the Quatrim secured bonds to €221 m.

This repayment brings to €99 million the total payments made to holders of Quatrim secured debt since the beginning of 2025 (€30 million on February 18, €12.9 million on April 7 and €56 million on April 24). In addition, €5.1 million in PIK interest were capitalized on April 7, 2025.

These various payments were financed by disposals carried out during Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, and take into account the proceeds from disposals realized, until the end of March 2025, as part of the transactions with Groupement Les Mousquetaires (press release of March 28, 2025) and Icade (press release of March 31, 2025).

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 29

Attachment


