Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’409 0.7%  SPI 17’336 0.8%  Dow 46’229 1.4%  DAX 22’645 1.2%  Euro 0.9124 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’576 1.4%  Gold 4’376 -2.9%  Bitcoin 55’461 3.8%  Dollar 0.7874 0.0%  Öl 103.7 -5.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Equinor-Aktie mit kräftigem Kursplus: Starke Zahlen und neue Ölfunde beflügeln
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Nachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Google- und Meta-Aktien gewinnen dennoch: EU-Kommissarin trifft CEOs
Gewinneinbruch: Sinopec-Aktie fällt - Öl-Riesen BP, Shell und ExxonMobil uneins
Ausblick: Xiaomi verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Carver Bancorp Aktie 14237973 / US1468756044

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.03.2026 17:38:56

Carver Bancorp Appoints Lisa Robinson Smith As CFO

Carver Bancorp
1.48 USD 1.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) announced on Monday, the appointment of Lisa Robinson Smith as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Christina Maier, who has retired. Robinson Smith had served as deputy chief financial officer since June 2020.

Robinson Smith previously served as managing director and head of financial planning and analysis at Guggenheim Investments, where she supported more than $200 billion in assets under management, and also held roles at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CARV is currently trading at $1.47, up $0.01 or 0.68 percent on the OTC Markets.

Nachrichten zu Carver Bancorp Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten