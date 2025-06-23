Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2025 Trading Update

Cairn Homes
1.84 GBP -2.18%
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2025 Trading Update

23-Jun-2025 / 13:42 GMT/BST

 

Cairn Homes plc

 

Notice of H1 2025 Trading Update

 

Dublin/London, 23 June 2025: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.

 

                                                                                                 

                                                                                                          -ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Fox

Gavin McLoughlin      

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 393645
EQS News ID: 2159042

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

