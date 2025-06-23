|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
23.06.2025 14:42:55
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2025 Trading Update
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Notice of H1 2025 Trading Update
Dublin/London, 23 June 2025: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer
Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager
Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000
Billy Murphy
Claire Fox
Gavin McLoughlin
Notes to Editors
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|393645
|EQS News ID:
|2159042
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC
|
14:42
|Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of H1 2025 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
19.06.25
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
10.06.25
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
06.06.25
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
05.06.25
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
03.06.25
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
21.05.25
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
19.05.25
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)