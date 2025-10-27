Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’463 -0.8%  SPI 17’230 -0.7%  Dow 47’391 0.4%  DAX 24’240 0.0%  Euro 0.9264 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’693 0.3%  Gold 4’039 -1.0%  Bitcoin 91’670 0.6%  Dollar 0.7959 -0.1%  Öl 66.1 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry setzt auf mutige Investitionsstrategien
Gerresheimer muss Umsatzkorrektur von 3 Millionen Euro vornehmen - Aktie in Grün
Novartis-Aktie im Minus, Avidity Biosciences-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Novartis übernimmt Avidity Biosciences
Ausblick: Visa öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: PayPal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Brainsway Aktie 45957782 / US10501L1061

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.10.2025 14:02:59

BrainsWay Makes Two Minority Investments In U.S. Mental Health Providers

Brainsway
16.78 USD 0.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY), a provider of noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, on Monday said it has made minority stake investments in two U.S.-based mental health providers.

The company entered into an equity financing agreement with Tangient ATX Inc., a management services organization servicing Heading Health mental health clinic network. Under the agreement, BrainsWay will invest $1.5 million initially, with the potential for up to an additional $2.5 million through three equal milestone-based tranches. In return, BrainsWay will receive a minority position in Heading Health in the form of a preferred, annually compounding security, along with a redemption mechanism related to the shares.

Additionally, BrainsWay recently entered into a smaller minority investment agreement with a fast-growing East Coast-based mental health provider.

With the completion of these two deals, BrainsWay said it has now made four strategic minority investments in 2025.

BrainsWay stock was up more than 1% in pre-market trading. It had closed at $16.83, up 1.17% on Friday.