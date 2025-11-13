Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.11.2025

Bolt Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results And Highlights Progress Across Oncology Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a comprehensive business update focused on its advancing pipeline.

Bolt's pipeline currently includes two clinical-stage candidates designed to harness the innate and adaptive immune system to combat solid tumors. The company's proprietary Boltbody Immune- stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) platform underpins both programs.

The company is actively seeking a partner for its lead candidate, BDC-3042, a first-in-class agonist antibody targeting dectin-2, an immune-activating receptor on tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). The candidate is designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and stimulate anti-tumor immunity.

Bolt recently completed a Phase 1 dose-escalation study involving 17 patients with advanced solid tumors. Data presented at the AACR Annual Meeting in April 2025 demonstrated that BDC-3042 was well tolerated and showed early signs of immune activation, supporting further development in combination strategies or targeted indications.

The second clinical candidate, BDC-4182, is a next-generation Boltbody ISAC targeting claudin 18.2, a validated oncology target expressed in gastric, gastroesophageal, and pancreatic cancers. BDC-4182 is currently being evaluated in a Phase-1 dose-escalation study for patients with gastric and gastroesophageal cancer.

Following encouraging immune responses at initial dose levels, the trial protocol was amended to incorporate step-up dosing. Bolt expects to report initial clinical data from this study in the third quarter of 2026. The program is supported by ongoing collaborations with Genmab and Toray.

Bolts preclinical pipeline also includes a PD-L1 targeted ISAC, which utilizes a novel human anti-PD-L1 antibody conjugated to a next-generation TLR7/8 agonist. In pteclinical models, the candidate has demonstrated complete tumor regression and durable immune memory, highlighting the potential of Bolt's platform to target both tumor and immune cells expressing PD-L1.

The company's cash position of $38.8 million as of September 30, 2025, is expected to fund operations and key milestones into 2027.

On the financial front, Bolt reported a narrowed net loss of $7.1 million, or $3.72 per share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million, or $7.93 per share, in the same period last year.

This improvement was primarily driven by a significant reduction in R&D and G&A costs, following a corporate restructuring in May 2024.

Total collaboration revenue for the quarter was $2.2 million, up from $1.1 million in Q3 2024.

BOLT has traded in the range of $4.42-$13 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $4.69 down 2.49% but rose to $4.81 overnight trading, up 2.56%.

