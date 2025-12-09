Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’981 0.4%  SPI 17’833 0.3%  Dow 47’739 -0.5%  DAX 24’046 0.1%  Euro 0.9389 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’726 0.0%  Gold 4’190 -0.2%  Bitcoin 73’271 0.9%  Dollar 0.8068 0.3%  Öl 62.5 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Top News
Bitcoin nach dem Einbruch: Was historische Zyklen über die jetzige Korrektur offenbaren
NVIDIA-Aktie und andere Tech-Giganten enteilen - Europas Chipsektor steht 2026 vor klaren Hausaufgaben
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk sieht entscheidenden Zukunftsbaustein in zentraler Hightech-Komponente
Novartis-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats November
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

BlackRock Aktie 1005182 / US09247X1019

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.12.2025 04:21:21

BHP Signs US$2 Bln Agreement With GIP For WAIO Inland Power Network

(RTTNews) - BHP announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), part of BlackRock, regarding its share of Western Australia Iron Ore's (WAIO) inland power network. WAIO comprises four major joint ventures in the Pilbara region, where BHP holds an 85% interest.

Under the agreement, a trust entity will be established, with BHP owning and controlling 51% and GIP providing US$2 billion in funding for a 49% stake. BHP will pay the entity a tariff linked to its share of WAIO's inland power usage over a 25-year period.

BHP will retain full operational control of WAIO, including its inland power infrastructure. The agreement does not alter existing joint venture arrangements, obligations with the State of Western Australia, or ownership of WAIO assets. WAIO will continue to pursue its long-term strategy of increasing iron ore production to 305 million tonnes per annum, supported by targeted investments and maintaining flexibility for future growth.

Completion of the transaction is expected towards the end of fiscal year 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Foreign Investment Review Board.

Nachrichten zu BlackRock Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?