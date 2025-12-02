Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’825 -0.2%  SPI 17’610 -0.3%  Dow 47’289 -0.9%  DAX 23’626 0.2%  Euro 0.9340 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’670 0.0%  Gold 4’217 -0.4%  Bitcoin 69’893 0.6%  Dollar 0.8043 0.0%  Öl 63.2 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Bilfinger-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Schnelleres Wachstum geplant - jährliches Umsatzplus bis 10 Prozent
Givaudan-Aktie aber leichter: Kauf von US-Parfumhersteller Belle Aire Creations abgeschlossen
Munich Re-Aktie stabil: Wirbelsturmsaison endet glimpflich - USA und Japan verschont
Swissquote-Aktie knickt ein: Aktionär verkauft offenbar Paket von 3,5 Prozent
Nestlé-Aktie freundlich: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Basel Medical Group Aktie 138399718 / VGG0864B1031

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.12.2025 09:01:15

Basel Medical Group Hit With Nasdaq Delinquency Notice

Basel Medical Group
1.22 USD 4.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Singapore-based Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) has been issued a delinquency notification by the Nasdaq as its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, is incomplete.

The company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 18, 2025, did not include an opinion from its auditor, NLA DFK Assurance PAC, on the financial statements, leading to the delinquency notification.

As per the 5250(c)(1) rule, companies are required to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC, and annual reports filed shall contain audited financial statements.

As per the Nasdaq rules, the company now has a 60 days of time period to submit the plan to regain compliance and if the plan is approved by Nasdaq, an exception of up to 180 days from the original filing's due date may be granted, or until May 18, 2026, to regain compliance.

Basel Medical commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 25, 2025, pricing its shares at $4.00 each. The company is a provider of general and subspecialized orthopedic and trauma services, sports medicine and surgery, orthopedic procedures, as well as neurosurgical treatments.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, the company slumped to a net loss of S$12.09 million or S$0.64 per share from a profit of S$2.07 million or S$0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, the company's sales for the fiscal year 2025 increased to S$11.32 million from S$10.05 million a year ago.

On Monday, the BMGL shares had closed 2.52% lower at $1.14 on the Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu Basel Medical Group Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Basel Medical Group Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst

Carsten Umland zeigt im Webinar ab 18 Uhr, wie Du mit System Aktien findest, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen - fernab von Hypes, mit klarer Struktur und echtem Fokus auf nachhaltige Rendite.

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weiter aufwärts
28.11.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
27.11.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
27.11.25 SMI kratzt an 7-Monats-Hoch
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’359.55 19.45 NTUBSU
Short 13’635.58 13.65 SRNBXU
Short 14’120.65 8.97 BOKS7U
SMI-Kurs: 12’825.44 02.12.2025 09:10:40
Long 12’309.63 19.90 S9VBDU
Long 12’013.91 13.65 SSBBTU
Long 11’505.81 8.91 ST7BKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Jahresendrally noch möglich? Darum befindet sich die TKMS-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia gewinnt am Vormittag kräftig
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Analysten sehen für Roche-Aktie schwarz
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Was Analysten von der DEUTZ-Aktie erwarten
DroneShield-Aktie: Kursrutsch und Ursachen - was hinter dem November-Einbruch steckt
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
09:24 Ölpreise legen etwas zu - Warum sich die Aufschläge in Grenzen halten
09:12 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax stabil nach schwachem Wochenauftakt
09:08 Fraktionsführungen erwarten Ja des Bundestags zu Rentenpaket
09:00 Aktien Asien: Stabilisierungsansätze nach Vortagesverlusten
08:58 ROUNDUP 2/Anwesenheit unnötig: Rubio sagt Teilnahme an Nato-Treffen ab
08:50 GNW-News: CARBIOS und Wankai New Materials unterzeichnen eine verbindliche Vereinbarung über eine strategische Partnerschaft für den industriellen Einsatz de...
08:56 Siemens Energy-Aktie wird von Goldman Sachs mit Kurszielanhebung geadelt
08:41 Ukraine greift erneut russische Ölindustrie an
08:21 ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Bayer auf 'Buy' - Ziel 38,50 Euro
08:20 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bayer springen auf Jahreshoch - Gute Nachrichten von US-Justiz