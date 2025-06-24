Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’989 1.1%  SPI 16’572 0.9%  Dow 43’064 1.1%  DAX 23’642 1.6%  Euro 0.9354 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’297 1.4%  Gold 3’313 -1.7%  Bitcoin 84’935 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8049 -0.9%  Öl 67.4 -4.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amrize143013422UBS24476758Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Swiss muss Flug nach Dubai nach Izmir umleiten
Aktien von Holcim und Amrize ziehen nach Aufspaltung kräftig an
Eutelsat-Aktie gönnt sich nach Rally eine Pause
Vonovia- und LEG-Aktionäre bevorzugen Aktien: Über ein Drittel wählen Aktiendividende - Aktien uneinheitlich
Aktien von BMW, VW & Co.: Automobilbranche startet Initiative für gemeinsame Software-Plattform
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.06.2025 18:30:14

Avolta awarded duty-free tender at Santiago de Chile International Airport

Avolta
42.36 CHF 1.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta awarded duty-free tender at Santiago de Chile International Airport

24.06.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Avolta (AVOL: SIX) has been awarded to sign a 12-year duty-free concession agreement by Chile’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and the National Customs Service (Customs), reinforcing its leadership position in Latin America. Set to commence in Q3 2026, this concession will expand Avolta’s established presence at Santiago de Chile Airport.

This concession agreement with DGAC and Customs marks one of the most significant public travel retail tenders in the region in recent years and builds on Avolta’s 30-year strong track record in Santiago de Chile International Airport, where it already operates a successful duty-paid business.

Under the new agreement, Avolta will operate two expansive walkthrough duty-free stores, including a nearly 3,000 m2 departures store and a 2,800 m2 arrivals store, along with additional last-minute outlets located within the concourses. These new spaces will allow Avolta to introduce supplementary categories, elevating the travel retail offering with a focus on customer experience, integrating local culture, and offering premium services.

“This win is a testament to the trust built over many years and our deep understanding of Latin American travel retail. With this renewed partnership, we will deliver a reimagined experience that blends global best practices with the unique spirit of Chile,” said Enrique Urioste, President and CEO LATAM, Avolta. “We are proud to continue contributing to the country’s tourism and economic growth while always putting passengers at the center.”

The new operations will reflect Avolta’s dedication to customer-centric innovation while celebrating the richness of Chilean heritage through travel retail experience. 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2159924

 
End of News EQS News Service

2159924  24.06.2025 CET/CEST