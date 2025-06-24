Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta awarded duty-free tender at Santiago de Chile International Airport



Avolta (AVOL: SIX) has been awarded to sign a 12-year duty-free concession agreement by Chile’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and the National Customs Service (Customs), reinforcing its leadership position in Latin America. Set to commence in Q3 2026, this concession will expand Avolta’s established presence at Santiago de Chile Airport. This concession agreement with DGAC and Customs marks one of the most significant public travel retail tenders in the region in recent years and builds on Avolta’s 30-year strong track record in Santiago de Chile International Airport, where it already operates a successful duty-paid business.



Under the new agreement, Avolta will operate two expansive walkthrough duty-free stores, including a nearly 3,000 m2 departures store and a 2,800 m2 arrivals store, along with additional last-minute outlets located within the concourses. These new spaces will allow Avolta to introduce supplementary categories, elevating the travel retail offering with a focus on customer experience, integrating local culture, and offering premium services.



“This win is a testament to the trust built over many years and our deep understanding of Latin American travel retail. With this renewed partnership, we will deliver a reimagined experience that blends global best practices with the unique spirit of Chile,” said Enrique Urioste, President and CEO LATAM, Avolta. “We are proud to continue contributing to the country’s tourism and economic growth while always putting passengers at the center.”



The new operations will reflect Avolta’s dedication to customer-centric innovation while celebrating the richness of Chilean heritage through travel retail experience. For further information:



