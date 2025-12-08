Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’934 0.3%  SPI 17’777 0.2%  Dow 47’955 0.2%  DAX 24’028 0.6%  Euro 0.9368 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’724 0.1%  Gold 4’197 -0.3%  Bitcoin 71’835 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8043 0.1%  Öl 63.8 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Nach starkem China-IPO: Moore Threads-Aktie erntet Interesse - Neue NVIDIA-Konkurrenz mit Fragezeichen
Analysten sehen für Roche-Aktie schwarz
November 2025: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei NVIDIA-Aktie
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Was Analysten von der HOCHTIEF-Aktie erwarten
Suche...
eToro entdecken
08.12.2025 02:05:09

Australian Market Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Monday, reversing the gains in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is staying well below the 8,650.00 level, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 16.20 points or 0.19 percent to 8,618.40, after hitting a low of 8,595.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 17.90 points or 0.20 percent to 8,908.20. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Fortescue are edging down 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Rio Tinto is declining almost 2 percent. Mineral Resources is gaining more than 2 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is losing more than 1 percent, while Santos and Origin Energy are down almost 1 percent each. Woodside Energy is flat.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is losing more than 2 percent and Xero is edging down 0.5 percent. Zip is adding almost 2 percent, while Appen and WiseTech Global are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Gold miners are weak. Northern Star Resources is declining almost 2 percent, Resolute Mining is edging down 0.5 percent and Newmont is slipping more than 2 percent, while Genesis Minerals and Evolution Mining are losing almost 1 percent each.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are losing almost 1 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent and Westpac is edging up 0.4 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.664 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks saw modest strength during trading on Friday after ending Thursday's choppy trading session little changed. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in a month.

The major averages gave back ground after an early advance but remained in positive territory. The Dow rose 104.05 points or 0.2 percent to 47,954.99, the Nasdaq climbed 72.99 point or 0.3 percent to 23,578.13 and the S&P 500 increased 13.28 points or 0.2 percent to 6,870.40.

Meanwhile, the major European markets also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Friday on persistent geopolitical tension due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the U.S.-Venezuela standoff. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.35 or 0.59 percent at $60.02 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

05.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Comet, SIG Combibloc
05.12.25 Träumen weiter erlaubt
05.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Werden die Impulse bestätigt?
04.12.25 Sprint Zertifikate mit Cap auf ausgewählte KI-Aktien
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’933.63 05.12.2025 17:30:00
Long 10’695.22 8.60 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: Das sind die fünf Gründe für den massiven Bitcoin-Verlust im November
Aktien New York Ausblick: Erholung erlahmt - Nvidia fallen nach Anteilsverkauf
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der DAX am Nachmittag
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025

Top-Rankings

SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
02:02 GNW-News: SALI demonstriert globale Ambitionen mit Billboard-Kampagne am Times Square und markiert Meilenstein auf dem Weg zum führenden Anbieter von Elektro...
21:35 Norris-Krönung bei irrem Nervenkrimi von Abu Dhabi
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:34 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:52 ROUNDUP: Israels Generalstabschef erklärt neue Grenze zum Gazastreifen
19:31 Chef der Techniker Krankenkasse rechnet mit steigenden Beiträgen
20:16 BVB-Aktie: Borussia Dortmund nach Pokal-Aus in der Liga mit wichtigem Sieg
19:15 Späterer Renteneintritt für Akademiker? Bas hat Sympathie für Idee
18:59 Israels Generalstabschef erklärt neue Grenze zum Gazastreifen
18:37 Hongkong-Wahl endet mit niedriger Beteiligung